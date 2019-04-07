Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs-up to fans at Our Tampines Hub .
PHOTO: The New Paper
Adeena Mohamed Nagib
The New Paper

Over 500 fans gathered at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

About 300 of them stood around several entrances of Arena@OTH and on the second and third levels of the stadium, but only the 200 fans at the South Arrival Plaza were able to catch a glimpse of the Juventus forward, who waved towards them and gave a thumbs-up as he left in a chauffeured car.

The 34-year-old superstar, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday, is expected to make an appearance in at least one school today.

The New Paper understands that he was at OTH for over two hours yesterday for a closed-door commercial event .

Hai Sing Catholic School student Nigel Khoo, 15, was still in shock 20 minutes after catching his idol in the flesh.

He said: "I was having a bad day in school, but this is one of the best days of my life.

"I will never forget today."

Harini Jagatheeswaran, a St Hilda's Secondary School student, was just contented to catch a glimpse of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner from afar.

"He's a legend and I can't believe he came to my town, Tampines. I would think he'd be at Marina Bay or Orchard, but he was here," said the 17-year-old excitedly.

"I can't believe it.

"I caught a picture of him waving and I am going to brag about this for the rest of my life."

Fans who waited closer to the Festive Plaza were unable to see Ronaldo as he left in the 2018/19 Juventus away kit.

Derrick Mun, a 41-year-old taxi driver, was one of them.

He was with his 11-year-old son Aaron, who was decked out in a Juventus jersey and whose friend Aniq Samsularifin, also 11, tagged along.

The disappointed trio said that they "wished he would have talked to some fans" after waiting for three hours.

They can try their luck again as Ronaldo is expected to be in town again later this month.

Juventus take on Tottenham Hotspur in the International Champions Cup on July 21, a day after his former club Manchester United meet Inter Milan.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Football players Cristiano Ronaldo
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence
12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
Two boys escape Tampines flat fire with help of neighbours after PMD catches fire
Two boys escape Tampines flat fire with help of neighbours after PMD catches fire

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free drink for Huawei mobile users
Own a Huawei? Claim a free drink at Partea this weekend
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Things you didn&#039;t know about Singapore&#039;s workforce
Things you didn't know about Singapore's workforce
5 new luxury hotels in Asia
5 new luxury hotels in Asia

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase

SERVICES