Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub

Over 500 fans gathered at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday afternoon to catch a glimpse of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

About 300 of them stood around several entrances of Arena@OTH and on the second and third levels of the stadium, but only the 200 fans at the South Arrival Plaza were able to catch a glimpse of the Juventus forward, who waved towards them and gave a thumbs-up as he left in a chauffeured car.

The 34-year-old superstar, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday, is expected to make an appearance in at least one school today.

The New Paper understands that he was at OTH for over two hours yesterday for a closed-door commercial event .

Hai Sing Catholic School student Nigel Khoo, 15, was still in shock 20 minutes after catching his idol in the flesh.

He said: "I was having a bad day in school, but this is one of the best days of my life.

"I will never forget today."