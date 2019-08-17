Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled as Shopee's latest brand ambassador

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for e-commerce platform Shopee.
PHOTO: Shopee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The lid has finally been lifted off Cristiano Ronaldo's mystery appearance in Singapore early last month.

On Friday (Aug 16), e-commerce platform Shopee announced its partnership with the football superstar, unveiling him as its newest brand ambassador.

The Juventus player had caused a stir at Our Tampines Hub on July 3, arriving at the facility for an unspecified engagement. Hundreds of fans gathered at the building to catch a glimpse of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, though no details were released.

It is now believed he was engaged in a photo shoot for Shopee at the time.

Just weeks later, the Portuguese returned to the Republic with Juventus for the International Champions Cup, where he thrilled a 50,000-strong crowd in Juve's 3-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on July 21.

In his role as brand ambassador, Ronaldo will work with Shopee on a wide range of initiatives to engage people in the region, starting with its signature annual shopping event, 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Chris Feng, chief executive officer at Shopee, said in a statement: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest athletes of our time. He is an inspiration to many, and his dedication to football matches the deep commitment we have towards our users. Together with Cristiano Ronaldo, we look forward to creating a lasting positive impact on our region."

Ronaldo added: "I am proud to be Shopee's brand ambassador as we share the same ambition to be the best in our fields. I am always improving my game for my fans and my team, just as Shopee innovates to benefit their users in this region. I am excited by this partnership, and I look forward to creating more special moments for my fans together with Shopee."

Under the arrangement, Ronaldo will star in Shopee's newest 9.9 TV commercial which will air on Friday in all seven Shopee markets in the region.

According to its press release, in a first for South-east Asia and Taiwan, "fans will be able to get up close and personal" with the player via a range of exclusive content available only on Shopee LIVE. More information will be announced on the Shopee app and social media platforms at a later date.

In Singapore, 9.9 Super Shopping Day will run from Aug 22 to Sept 9.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

