Jackson Wang still scared of horror houses: 'You know why I'm still single now'

Jackson Wang's visit to the Under The Castle horror house attraction at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights (USS HHN) last Saturday (Oct 12) was both a memorable experience for park visitors and the man himself.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently, the 30-year-old Hong Kong pop idol recounted his experience.

"That night at Under The Castle was my best memory of Halloween so far, because I saw that my friends had fun. They came to Singapore this time to experience the haunted house," he shared, referring to graphic artist Verdy and Hong Kong singer Tyson Yoshi.

The horror house is the brainchild of Jackson and his label Team Wang Design, and marks the first time a Chinese intellectual property (IP) has been featured in a Universal Studios theme park. It is also the largest haunted house at HHN this year.

Jackson also shared with us that he was "spooked" even before entering it. Despite that, he loved that he experienced it with his friends as a group, as it had the "best vibes".

Visiting the attraction wasn't all he did during his trip this time, as he also conducted a Under The Castle comic book autograph session with selected fans on Oct 13.

There, he shared that Halloween was a significant event for him growing up as he would visit Ocean Park Hong Kong for their Halloween event with his childhood friend Henry Cheung, who is also the co-founder and CEO of Team Wang Design.

'You know why I'm still single now'

In an interview in 2022, Jackson said that whenever he and Henry brought their dates to the theme park during Halloween in the past, things wouldn't end well for the couples.

"Every time, we thought we were very manly before entering the horror houses, but when we came out, the girls we dated then didn't think we were manly anymore," he said.

During an episode of the Chinese escape room variety show Great Escape season 3 in 2021, he also screamed in fear and went for a group hug with the other cast members when the lights went out in a horror house..

When we asked if he has gotten braver now, he quipped: "When Henry and I were about 15 years old, we brought girls we fancied to play haunted houses on dates and you know why I'm still single now."

In video clips taken by Team Wang Design last Saturday, he was seen running away when one of the actors did a jumpscare on him, and also grimacing once he exited from Under The Castle.

Jackson also went diving with Verdy at S.E.A Aquarium and told us it was an "awesome" experience for him.

"We dived all the way, deep down and touched the ground and it was like we were in another world. There was a stingray whose tail almost touched my feet; the experience was memorable," he recounted.

Speaking about his label's new comic book series Under The Castle, he shared that the inspiration came from his love for comic books since he was a child, and he and his team had worked on it for over a year.

The series centres around the characters Pumpkie and Spookie and their adventures in the village's cursed castle.

He also revealed at the autograph session that the series is a teaser for a full comic book series and animation, which would be launched in the next two years.

Besides all the excitement that Jackson and his team had created for fans this Halloween, fans can also look forward to his next album Magic Man 2, which he plans to release after June next year.

When asked what fans can expect from the album, he told us: "This is the solo album that is all about me and what I had gone through in the past 10 years, about my journey, my feelings and my loved ones."

USS HHN will run across selected event nights until Nov 2. Tickets are available on the RWS website.

