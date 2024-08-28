Jackson Wang's label designs haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, but is he coming?

Jackson Wang sparked excitement all over the internet yesterday (Aug 27) when he announced that his label Team Wang Design will be involved in Universal Studios Singapore's (USS) Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) 2024.

"I will design and turn Universal Studio into a Team Wang Design haunted town," he wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

And that's not all, as the 30-year-old Hong Kong-born pop idol added that he would be selecting fans to visit the attraction.

"Who wants to come with me? I will pick 10 from below. Team Wang Design will pick 10 from the latest post they had," Jackson said, adding that selection will be made within one week.

AsiaOne has contacted the publicity team for HHN to ask if Jackson would indeed attend the event with fans.

Named Under the Castle, the haunted house will feature characters Pumpkie and Spookie from Team Wang Design Sparkles, but with a dark twist.

Visitors will uncover the sinister secrets of the cursed castle and those brave enough to face the evil within will find out if they can escape the terror or be trapped under the castle forever. Amid the screams, Jackson's fans should also keep their eyes peeled for easter eggs including iconic looks from his Magic Man album.

While his fans wondered if they would see him personally at HHN, a netizen jokingly reminded Jackson of his past experience with a haunted house and the dark.

"I am scared of haunted houses. I need you there to tell me 'Don't be scared' and 'Be united' please," they wrote, including a screengrab of Jackson when he appeared in the Chinese escape room variety show Great Escape season 3 in 2021.

Jackson, who's a member of the K-pop boy group Got7, responded: "Oh my… I don't remember this, please delete this side of me, not happening anymore."

I am scared of haunted house. I need you there to tell me to 不要怕 and 团结团结 please 😊🫶 pic.twitter.com/0nqCOQUqnM — JWong (@JWong56725127) August 27, 2024

In the episode, Jackson and the cast — including Chinese actors Yang Mi and Deng Lun, singer Wowkie Zhang and ex-Olympian Zhang Guowei — were looking for clues to solve a puzzle in one of the escape room stages when the lights went out suddenly.

As Jackson and Deng Lun screamed in fear, everybody went for a group hug and Jackson told them: "Be united, be united!"

Throughout the episode, while he tried to show a brave front and encouraged his teammates, he was also shutting his eyes, blocking his ears and hugging the rest to make sure they were near him.

Towards the end, Jackson and Wowkie had to complete a mission together in a dark and 'haunted' room, and both of them were hesitant to take a step forward.

Jackson also repeatedly told Wowkie in a fearful voice, "Hug me tightly" and "Don't be fearful". The episode ended with them being trapped in the room filled with puppets, moments after an apparition disappeared in front of them.

Before you explore Under the Castle at HHN this year, you can also check out the attraction, which was launched in Shanghai last October and experienced by Jackson himself, in a Xiaohongshu post by Team Wang Design.



USS HNN, which is in its 12th run, will span across 18 event nights from Sep 27 to Nov 2. Tickets are now available on the Resorts World Sentosa website.

