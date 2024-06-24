USS Halloween Horror Nights 2024 to feature haunted house inspired by Korean Netflix show Sweet Home

While it's only July, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is already dropping hints about the upcoming Universal Studios Singapore (USS) Halloween Horror Nights 12.

Last year, there was a haunted house that was inspired by Netflix Korean drama All Of Us Are Dead.

And this year, they're going with another popular horror Korean series — Sweet Home.

This was announced in a press release by RWS on Monday (June 24).

For context, the setting for Sweet Home is an apocalyptic world where human desires turn monstrous.

It follows the tale of Cha Hyun-su, a young man who moves alone to the Green Home apartment complex after his family dies in a car accident.

Together with his neighbours, he tries to survive while fighting off grotesque monsters.

The haunted house's theme is also timely because the premiere of the show's third season is in July.

Adrenaline junkies can anticipate scares and scenes from the first two seasons of the show.

Part of the journey will have fans retracing the steps of characters through key locations in the Green Home apartment complex like the basement.

USS Halloween Horror Nights 12 will span 18 event nights on selected dates from Sept 27 to Nov 2.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet, but these will go on sale on Aug 13.

