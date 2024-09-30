Jackson Wang in town on Oct 13 for comic book signing and party at Resorts World Sentosa

You might already know Jackson Wang will be in town next month. Here's how you can meet him up close.

The 30-year-old pop star will be meeting 150 lucky fans at Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A Aquarium on Oct 13 for an autograph session for the new comic book series Under The Castle.

They will be selected from various social media platforms, including the Instagram, X and Weibo accounts belonging to Jackson, Team Wang Design, Resorts World Sentosa and the Singapore Tourism Board.

To win a chance to meet Jackson and receive an autographed hardcopy of the comic book, fans would have to answer questions posted on social media.

AsiaOne understands different questions will be posted for fans to exercise their creativity.

On October 13th, dive into the mysterious world of UNDER THE CASTLE.

At the S.E.A. Aquarium in @rwsentosa , @JacksonWang852 will be attending and sharing the inspiration behind the stories of PUMPKIE and SPOOKIE!

20 people will be selected here to participate in book signing👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/E7w1I7yXAB — TEAM WANG design (@teamwangdesign_) September 29, 2024

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) also revealed in their Weibo post yesterday (Sept 29) that Jackson would be partying with guests at Adventure Cove Waterpark on the evening of Oct 13. More details will be released soon.

Under The Castle is created by Team Wang Design, which is founded by its creative director Jackson. It centres around the characters Pumpkie and Spookie and their adventures in the village's cursed castle.

Pumpkie is a bubbly and curious pumpkin that is mysteriously brought to life on Halloween after it was given as a tribute to the castle by a villager named Quan.

He meets playful ghost Spookie, who shows him around the castle, introducing him to the various dead royalties in the hall of portraits, while they play tricks on each otheralong the way. In the process, they experience terrifying events in the fortress and find out its secrets.

There are three chapters in the series, with the first already released on Team Wang Design's Instagram page.

Under The Castle has also been turned into a horror house attraction at this year's Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) at Universal Studios Singapore (USS). This marks the first time a Chinese intellectual property (IP) has been featured in a Universal Studios theme park, and it is the largest haunted house in the HHN event this year.

Merchandise by the label including T-shirts, keychains, fridge magnets, sticks, enamel pins and plush toys will be available for purchase at the USS Store and Hotel Ora lobby in October.

Watch for our video where our colleagues try to escape from Under The Castle!

