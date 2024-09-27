Jackson Wang's horror house at USS' Halloween Horror Nights unveiled, brings his upcoming comic book to life

After close to a month of anticipation, the horror house attraction Under The Castle was unveiled at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights (USS HHN) on Wednesday (Sept 25).

Designed by singer Jackson Wang's label Team Wang Design, AsiaOne was invited by them to experience it firsthand, and it was thrilling.

Earlier this month, his fans Jackys were introduced to the titular castle and its characters Spookie and Pumpkie through the company's new comic book series Under The Castle.

As they await the hardcopy version of the book, which is expected to be released soon, they can see and experience the place where the story is set in for themselves.

Located deep within USS near the WaterWorld attraction, the horror house dares brave souls to enter with its green and eerie glow.

Before entering the castle, we were given a glimpse of the village, mostly with pumpkins of all sizes overflowing from baskets and carts.

In the comic book, villagers line up outside the castle to make their mandatory contribution by Halloween, or they risk being locked up within the cursed castle walls.

Heading inside, we found ourselves at the entrance of the castle with some lingering, desolated villagers. Overlooking the entrance were also two menacing gargoyles looking ready to pounce.

In the comic book, Spookie brings Pumpkie for a tour around the castle, including passing through an eerie and dark hall of portraits, where the latter comes face-to-face with a portrait of a murderous dead king, whose soul is trapped in it.

We also came face-to-face with that portrait — and many others.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the fog-covered castle is rich in detail, some inspired by Jackson's album Magic Man, and full of jump scares from beginning to end.

Perhaps while you are trying to escape the castle, you may even find Spookie and Pumpkie within it.

AsiaOne also caught up with Team Wang Design's co-founder and CEO Henry Cheung in USS on the same evening, who shared his thoughts about bringing the attraction to life in the theme park for the first time.

"I think it's a great milestone, it's a milestone for us 100 per cent. Maybe we will explore the theme park business, you never know. Under The Castle is a new IP by Team Wang Design, but we are going to do a lot more next year," he said.

When asked if there are any plans to open a Team Wang Design store in Singapore, the 30-year-old said that there are none at the moment as they have partnered with local luxury retail company Club 21, adding that they are getting involved in the hotel business instead.

We also asked Henry the crucial question: When is Jackson coming to Singapore to explore Under The Castle?

He hinted that the 30-year-old pop star may be here in October and more details will be released soon.

Under The Castle marks the first time a Chinese intellectual property (IP) has been featured in a Universal Studios theme park, and it is the largest haunted house in the HHN event this year.

Merchandise by the label including T-shirts, keychains, fridge magnets and plush toys will be available for purchase at the USS Store and Hotel Ora lobby in October.

Team Wang Design has also partnered with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) for the Under The Castle Stay Package, which includes two nights stay at Equarius Hotel or Hotel Ora and a set of Team Wang Design amenities, among other benefits. More information is available on the RWS website.

Watch for our video where our colleagues try to escape from Under The Castle!

USS HHN, which is in its 12th run, will span across 18 event nights from Sep 27 to Nov 2. Tickets are now available on the RWS website.

