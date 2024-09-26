I visit USS Halloween Horror Nights 2024 to see if it's worth the $90 price tag, here's a sneak peek

While some may already be counting down the days to Christmas, I'm looking forward to another event that's just around the corner — Halloween.

Yes, it's that time of the year again, where several places will have spooky events lined up for the festivities.

And the biggest one of the lot is probably Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) by Universal Studios Singapore (USS).

For its 12th edition, there will be 18 nights of terror from Sept 27 to Nov 2.

Last year's event had five haunted houses — with two special collaboration houses — three scare zones and two live shows.

This year, there will only be four haunted houses, including a collaboration house with Netflix and another with Hong King-born pop idol Jackson Wang.

Apart from that, there will also be three scare zones, three live shows and a spooky speakeasy called Viper Lounge.

This year, non-peak night tickets cost $80 while peak night tickets are $90, which is a $1 increment across the board from last year.

I've gone for every single HHN since 2014 and my wallet and I have watched the prices steadily increase over the years.

For context, back in 2019, for HHN 9 — the last HHN before the pandemic hit — non-peak night tickets were $60 while peak night tickets were $70.

Back then, there was also the option to get a Frequent Fear Pass for $129 and this gave guests unlimited access to the park for HHN across all event nights. Since the first HHN event after the pandemic, the Frequent Fear Pass has not made a return.

So is the 12th edition of HHN worth a visit despite the steep price tag? Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect.

Scare Zones

Vampire Alley

Vampire Alley is the underbelly of the vampire world and full of hungry, thirsty, blood-sucking creatures looking for their next victim.

My colleague and I frankly weren't expecting much from this scare zone but ended up screaming our lungs out as the scare actors were more sneaky and terrifying than we had anticipated.

The detailed set up featuring narrow alleyways, dark corners, and even a blood vending machine, made the experience all the more chilling.

Scare factor: 3.5/5

The Lost Kampung

Most HHN events have a scare zone that's locally inspired, and this year, it's The Lost Kampung.

The Lost Kampung is an eerie village filled with residents like evil entities, vengeful spirits and cursed items that have been banished here.

As my colleague and I wandered around the village, we were scared by pontianaks, pocongs and other ghosts that we've grown up hearing about.

The local aspect hit home and made the scare zone all the more horrifying.

Scare factor: 3.5/5

Nether-land

Out of the three, Nether-land is the least scary scare zone. In fact, it was more fun than spooky.

If you're a party animal, this is the place for you because the area is like a giant rave, complete with a spooky DJ spinning some sick tunes.

The ghosts here are all busy bopping to the beats but that won't stop them from scaring curious partygoers mid-dance.

Scare factor: 1/5

Haunted Houses

Sweet Home

I am a massive fan of South Korean television series Sweet Home, so I was the most excited for this haunted house.

And it did not disappoint.

The haunted house replicated the scenes in the show excellently, and I was thrilled to see familiar characters like Hyun-su and Yi-kyeong from season one and two brought to life.

I also loved how detailed the set-up was, and at some points, it did feel like we were a part of the actual Sweet Home world.

Granted, it wasn't the most terrifying haunted house of the lot, but I'm sure that fans of the series will love it as much as I did.

Scare factor: 2.5/5

Under the Castle

One of the highlights of this year's HHN is Under the Castle by Team Wang, Hong Kong-born pop idol Jackson Wang's label.

The haunted house will feature characters Pumpkie and Spookie from Team Wang Design Sparkles, but with a dark twist.

There was also a similar Under the Castle experience in Shanghai last year, which was well received.

This year, Team Wang has upgraded the haunted house in collaboration with USS for an even spookier experience.

While I'm not a Jackson Wang fan, I found the haunted house, which was designed to look like a medieval castle, aesthetically pleasing.

For me, it was the least scary house out of the lot but I enjoyed it nonetheless.

Scare factor: 2/5

Singapore’s Most Haunted: The Killings

This haunted house really hit home and was the most terrifying one for me.

Some Singaporeans may be familiar with the Pasir Ris Red House, one of the famous three haunted coloured houses in Singapore.

It has since been demolished and turned into a preschool (yikes), but the eerie stories about the house live on.

I personally visited the house many years ago but only dared looked at it from the outside.

One key part of the Pasir Ris Red House that I vividly remember were the two stone lions that stood at either side of the gated entrance.

It seems to be a core memory for many other Singaporeans too because the stone lions are the highlight of this haunted house, as well as the first and last thing you see when you enter and leave the place.

While I've never managed to enter the actual Pasir Ris Red House, I've heard stories of what lies within it. And the set-up of the haunted house matched many of these descriptions, which gave me goosebumps.

Scare factor: 4.5/5

Cursed Scrolls: Dynasty of Darkness

This is was the first time I was passed 3D glasses at the door of a haunted house.

Yes, Cursed Scrolls: Dynasty of Darkness has a unique 3D element to it, making the entire haunted house experience more trippy and terrifying than it already is.

The story revolves around a possessed Dynasty scholar who unleashes evil entities into the world.

I loved how the haunted house incorporated 3D effects but one small gripe would be the glasses themselves.

These were a little flimsy and kept sliding off my nose. Nonetheless, I was still able to enjoy the experience by holding the glasses to my face with my hands.

Scare factor: 3/5

Live shows

Dark Dreams

For four years, including the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, USS has not held a Halloween show at the Pantages Hollywood Theatre.

This year, they're back with a bang with Dark Dreams, which tells the tale of the Dream Reaper, who feeds off the nightmares of innocent people to steal their souls.

The live performance is an immersive experience too and guests will be kept at the edge of their seats.

I won't spoil it for you but rest assured, it's worth the four-year wait.

Scare factor: 4/5

Night Terrors

The Dream Reaper will also make an experience in Night Terrors, a projection-mapping spectacle at the Far Far Away castle.

Here, he will emerge from an abandoned fortress and command evil specters.

This is also the first time HHN is featuring projection mapping and it is quite a sight to behold.

Ocu-lar's Rave

As mentioned earlier, guests who visit Nether-land can bop away to the beats.

There will also be an actual rave party called Ocu-lar's Rave where you can dance alongside the undead to hypnotic music and visuals.

Special experience: Viper Lounge

Hidden away in the Vampire Alley scare zone is Viper Lounge, where the more elite vampires called The Elders come out to play.

At this secret speakeasy, guests can indulge in a range of canapes and drinks. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available.

The immersive experience also allows guests to watch The Elders in their natural habitat as they interact with each other and attempt to drink the blood of their human visitors.

Do note that this is an add-on experience and needs to be purchased separately from your park ticket. It costs $25 for guests on the RIP Tour and $35 for regular guests.

Freaky foods

To properly enjoy your experience, you'll need to fuel up. So why not do so with some Halloween-themed food?

The various eateries at USS are selling some eerie eats for the festivities such as maggot-infested takoyaki and petrified mushrooms.

I tried the Brimstone Spider Chilli Crab Burger ($25) from Mel's Diner, which features fried soft-shell crab with tangy chilli crab sauce, fresh greens and coriander wedged between charcoal buns.

It also comes with a side of French fries and a cup of soda.

Final thoughts

Although there were fewer haunted houses than some of the previous editions of HHN, I still had plenty of fun.

I personally felt that the various scare zones and haunted houses were more creative this year, and apart from enjoying a good scare, I loved taking note of the little details of each house.

I also found the scare actors this year more enthusiastic and terrifying than the previous two editions, which made the entire experience even better.

So, while I still find $90 a painful amount to part with, I wouldn't mind forking out that kind of money for this year's HHN.

