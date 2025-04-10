'I am deeply remorseful': Calvin Cheng meets with Muslim elders, apologises for statement related to Gaza

Former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng has apologised, saying he is "deeply remorseful" for his remarks suggesting that a group of activists relocate to Gaza.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (April 10), the 49-year-old acknowledged that his statement caused "hurt and anger", especially within the Muslim community,

This post came after Cheng met Ustaz Pasuni Maulan and Ustaz Mohamad Hasbi Hassan, who are on the council of Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), on Wednesday afternoon.

During the meeting, which took place at Yusof Ishak Mosque in Woodlands, they discussed Cheng's remarks, with the former NMP telling the senior religious leaders that he did not intend to attack any community or faith.

Cheng told the two elders that he has been speaking to members of the Malay/Muslim community over the past week.

He wrote: "I realise that I should have been more sensitive with my remarks. I should not have said — even in jest — that people should go to a conflict zone."

"I told the Ustazs that I am deeply remorseful about my remarks suggesting that our people go to a conflict zone. They advised me to be more sensitive in the future, in what I say."

On March 13, Cheng had made a Facebook post about Monday of Palestine Solidarity, a group which had requested those who were concerned about Palestine-related issues to raise them to their MPs.

This came after some activists from the group disrupted a Meet-the-People session of Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam on March 12.

In his post, Cheng offered to pay to relocate the activists, so long as they do not return to Singapore. He also asked the activists to "take a slow hike" to Gaza.

In his most recent post, Cheng reiterated that his remarks were directed at the activist group, which included Chinese and Indians, and had a mix of religions.

"I was specifically upset with their disruptive activism," he said.

"My remarks were not targeted at the Muslim community."

He added that some people had wrongly attributed to him some other statements that he did not make, and he has thus had to take legal action as the untrue statements were very damaging to him.

Cheng also expressed his gratitude towards Ustaz Pasuni and Ustaz Hasbi for meeting and listening to him.

"I am grateful for the understanding, patience and compassion of the two elders," he said.

On Wednesday, Minister-in-charge for Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had criticised remarks made by former nominated MP Calvin Cheng regarding Gaza, saying that they were "unacceptable and hurtful" to the Malay/Muslim community and had "crossed a line".

