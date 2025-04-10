Megan Khung's death a 'collective failure of the system', says Singapore Children's Society

A "collective failure of the system" led to the death of four-year-old abuse victim Megan Khung in 2020, the Singapore Children's Society said on Wednesday (April 9).

The organisation's statement comes after the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on April 8 that an incident report submitted to the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) "did not fully describe the severity" of the girl's injuries.

The incident report had been prepared by a community worker from a social service agency affiliated to Megan's pre-school after the girl was seen with visible injuries.

It hence resulted in "inadequate interventions" by the relevant agencies, the ministry said in their April 8 statement.

For more than a year before her death, Megan was caned and slapped, deprived of food and clothes, and made to sleep at the balcony by her mother and her boyfriend.

In March 2019, staff at the girl's pre-school noticed bruises on her face, arms and feet. They told the couple that any abuse would be referred to the MSF, reported The Straits Times.

On Sept 17, 2019, Megan was withdrawn from the pre-school.

She died after being punched in the stomach by her mother's boyfriend on Feb 21, 2020.

The Singapore Children's Society said on April 9 however that while there may have been "shortcomings" on how the pre-school reported the abuse concern, Megan's teachers had been "very quick to pick up on the physical signs of abuse when it first started".

"The centre and its parent agency had also tried, multiple times, to raise their concerns to the relevant agencies — including the ECDA and a Child Protection Specialist Centre (CPSC) — to seek their advice on managing the case.

"It was a collective failure of the system at that time that had led to the unfortunate demise of Megan."

Noting that pre-school educators are at a "vantage position" to spot signs of suspected abuse and neglect, especially since younger children are more vulnerable to abuse, the charity organisation called for greater support in the child protection aspect to be given to educators.

One recommendation put forward by the Singapore Children's Society is to mandate all pre-school educators and management to receive basic training in child protection and to attend refresher courses.

They also urged ECDA to appoint "Child Safety Officers" to manage child protection concerns within each pre-school centre.

"Let us take concrete steps towards creating a stronger ecosystem that prioritises the safety and wellbeing of the youngest in our society.

"Let us also recognise our collective responsibility in this because every child deserves our protection from harm."

AsiaOne has reached out to MSF for comment.

