Daily roundup: 4 migrant workers awarded for saving kids from River Valley fire — and other top stories today

1. River Valley fire: 4 migrant workers awarded for saving kids

The migrant workers who aided in rescue efforts during the River Valley shophouse fire on Tuesday (April 8) have received awards from the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) group, which supports migrant workers... » READ MORE

2. 'We miss cai fan': Why Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan are returning to Singapore after 2 years in Australia

While fans were surprised by local actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan's recent engagement, they were also curious about another piece of news — that the couple will be returning home to Singapore after relocating to Australia two years ago... » READ MORE

3. Hello, Sunny! Simonboy announces birth of son, shares scary moment where 'we lost his heartbeat'

Simon Khung — better known as Simonboy — and his wife Chloe Eong are finally parents!... » READ MORE

4. 'Rest in peace, girl': Bouquets seen at the scene of River Valley fire where 10-year-old died

Floral tributes were paid at the River Valley shophouse where a 10-year-old girl died and 21 others were injured after a fire broke out on Tuesday (April 8)... » READ MORE

