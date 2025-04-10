New CMPB facilities to gradually open come June, fully operational in September

The new Central Manpower Base's (CMPB) facilities are on track to gradually open come June and will reach full operational capabilities in September, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Thursday (April 10).

Located just a stone's throw away from Cashew MRT station, the CMPB has multiple facilities for both national servicemen and members of the public.

This includes a one-stop service centre for servicemen, a regional health hub, an all-weather fitness conditioning centre (FCC), a lifestyle mart for servicemen to buy equipment, an outdoor fitness zone and a food court.

The new CMPB will replace the current one along Depot Road, which has been there since 1989.

It will also consolidate the various facilities across Singapore for easy access — presently, the medical classification centre is in Depot Road with the Military Medicine Institute at Kent Ridge.

Speaking with the media on Thursday at the base's outdoor fitness zone, head of project office for the new CMPB development Senior Lieutenant Colonel (SLTC) Lau Hui Boon said that the location will be a one-stop service for pre-enlistees and NS men.

Pre-enlistees will be able to go through NS registration, medical checks and classification at the new CMPB, he added.

Meanwhile, NSmen will be able to take part in their Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and utilise medical services at the base, as well as stock up on any equipment they need at the Lifestylemart which sells NS-related items.

"The new CMPB will also have amenities for the public and NS community to use," SLTC Lau also said, highlighting the food court, cafe, childcare centre and outdoor fitness facilities.

"We'll also have a link bridge from Cashew MRT station to the new CMPB."

Touring the compound

Media were invited on Thursday to take a sneak peek of the facilities.

Block 1 has public amenities and will be mostly accessible to the public, but the FCC and gym cannot be accessed by the public.

Block 2 will be off-limits to the public, and will house the regional health hub, medical classification and recruitment centres.

While the link bridge which opens in July is the recommended means of entering CMPB, other options include taking bus 177 from Hillview Link.

The food court will have a seating capacity of 700 and about 27 stall units available for tenancy. It is operated by Timbre+ and will begin operation in June from 7am to 11pm.

A 300m purpose-built running track — part of the FCC — is also in close proximity to the food court and features blinds to prevent rain from affecting the track during IPPT.

The food court and running track both overlook the football field and fitness station, both of which will be accessible to the public.

The fitness station opens between 7am and 10.30pm, while the football field opens from 8am to 6pm.

Beside the football field is a 500m running path, exercise stations and a community garden, which will also be open to the public from 7.30am to 11pm come June.

Additionally, Hillview Link, which has been closed for the past few years amid development for CMPB, will be reopening soon.

