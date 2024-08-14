Halloween Horror Nights is back with 4 haunted houses and 2 new spine-chilling experiences, tickets start from $80

Those who love all things scary will have something to look forward to as Universal Studios Singapore (USS)'s Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 12th edition.

This year, there will be 18 nights of terror spanning from Sept 27 to Nov 2.

Last year's event saw five haunted houses — with two special collaboration houses — three scare zones and two live shows.

This year, there will only be four haunted houses, with one being a collaboration house with Netflix.

But there will also be three scare zones and three live shows. One of these shows will include a new projection mapping featuring the phantoms of Asian folklore.

On top of that, there will be an exciting, new and spooky speakeasy called Viper Lounge.

4 houses, 3 scare zones, 3 live shows

By now, most horror fanatics will know that this year's collaboration haunted house is inspired by popular horror Korean series Sweet Home, a show that is set in an apocalyptic world where human desires turn monstrous.

Guests can anticipate scares and scenes from the first two seasons of the show.

There will also be other haunted houses like Singapore’s Most Haunted: The Killings, which recreates the horrors of one of Singapore’s most haunted houses as well as Cursed Scrolls: Dynasty of Darkness, an immersive three-dimensional experience with evil entities and a possessed Qing Dynasty scholar.

Details of the fourth and final haunted house have not been revealed yet.

As for the scare zones, there is Vampire Alley, where guests have to dodge vampires that lurk in the shadows or risk becoming one themselves.

There's also The Lost Kampung, where vengeful spirits and cursed items make exploring the place a risky experience.

Finally, there's Nether-land, a rave party with the undead who are hypnotised by voodoo vibes.

Not scared enough? The three live shows may do the trick.

There is Night Terrors where a fortress is transformed into a haunted haven for the phantoms of Asian folklore. It'll also be the first projection mapping show in USS.

Another show to look forward to is Dark Dreams, which tells the twisted story of the Dream Reaper, who feeds off the nightmares of innocent people to steal their souls.

The third show is Ocu.lar’s Rave, which is a dance alongside the undead to hypnotic music and visuals.

Feeling a tipple in between all the scares? Head over to Viper Lounge, a lavish speakeasy bar owned by a vampiric clan known as The Elders.

At this immersive bar experience, guests can indulge in a range of canapes and drinks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are available.

Ticket prices and more

Fans can purchase USS Halloween Horror Nights 12 tickets from Resorts World Sentosa's website or Klook.

Regular tickets go on sale from Aug 13 at $90 for peak nights and $80 for non-peak nights.

Each ticket also comes with a Halloween Horror Nights $5 food and beverage voucher and a $5 retail voucher. Mastercard payments will receive an additional $5 retail voucher.

Going with a group of friends? The Frights for Four bundle deal of four tickets ($480) comes with perks including early entry to the park, where guests will have access to select haunted houses, rides, restaurants and retail stores from 6pm.

Mastercard payments will receive an additional $10 retail voucher.

There's also the Halloween Horror Nights 12 RIP Tour, which is a guided experience that lets guests skip the queues at the haunted houses and rides.

Those who opt for the tour also get to enjoy special experiences like access to the Viper Lounge and a private meet and greet with select Halloween Horror Nights 12 characters.

If you want to skip the queues, you can get the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, which allows guests to skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses.

There is also the Halloween Horror Nights Express Plus Pass that allows guests to skip the regular lines one time at all haunted houses, as well as participating rides and attractions.

Those keen on the Viper Lounge can pay an add-on price of $25 for guests on the RIP Tour and $35 for regular guests.

