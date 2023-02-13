Jacky Cheung and Carina Lau poke fun at each other after singing classic duet together

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, who is close to several artistes in the entertainment industry, has revealed that she and singer Jacky Cheung enjoy ribbing each other.

Last Saturday, the 57-year-old actress posted a photo with Cheung, known as the God of Songs, on social media.

She wrote that after they sang You’re The Most Precious, the 1998 classic duet performed by Cheung and Taiwanese singer-actress Francesca Kao, he said: “Carina, it’s fine if you are just doing it for fun, as singing is not for you.”

Lau retorted wittily: “You should just sing too, as acting is not for you.”

Cheung, 61, then poked fun at himself, saying: “Yes, I know, which is why I have given up on acting. Except for comedies because I am good in those. Haha.”

The post received more than 60,000 likes on Instagram and Facebook, with Taiwanese TV host Patty Hou commenting that the conversation was cute.

Last week, Lau – who stars in the science-fiction film Warriors Of Future (2022) with Louis Koo and Sean Lau – posted photos of her holidaying in the Maldives with her good friend, former actress Anna Ueyama, and her sister-in-law Laura Chau.

Meanwhile, Cheung launched the solo version of the song When The Sun Rises – first recorded as a duet with Malaysian singer Gin Lee – in January and said that he is preparing for a concert tour which he hopes to kick off later in 2023.

He said that he fell while filming a scene for the song’s music video, in which he had to raise both his hands while riding a bicycle on an uneven surface.

He added that while he was fine and not injured, he realised that he should leave the dangerous moves to the professional stunt team as he is no longer a young man.

