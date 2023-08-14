Jacky Cheung falls on stage in Malaysia concert but remains professional throughout

Only a true professional can continue like nothing has happened after a mishap.

Yesterday (Aug 13), there was a small hiccup at Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung's 60+ Concert Tour in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

The 62-year-old star wobbled as he walked on the stage and down a ramp, before suddenly losing his balance and falling to the ground. He stopped singing for a few seconds but got up quickly and continued singing the song Just Want To Be With You professionally.

The shocked concert-goers soon burst into cheers for him.

Not only that, he performed the full song list and did not remove any — including four songs in the encore.

Today, Universal Music issued an official statement regarding the incident, stating: "Please don't worry, Jacky didn't get giddy while on stage, he only slipped but he got up immediately and completed his performance."

His health issues surfaced on Aug 12, the second night of his six concert dates in KL.

When the concert began a few minutes late, Jacky explained to his audience apologetically: "I'm sorry, since young, I've had Meniere's Disease and it acts up about once a year. But it has never occurred right before a concert.

"Half an hour before the concert started today, my head started to feel giddy. You'll see that my dance steps are special today, like this (demonstrates on stage).

"All of you are seated here, so even if I wasn't feeling well, I felt I should come up and perform for you all…I wanted everybody here to be happy to see me. So this is the first time I am completing a concert with my condition acting up.

"I hope everybody will be understanding (if I am not at my best)."

Meniere's disease is a disorder caused by a build-up of fluid in the chambers in the inner ear and causes dizziness.

