Jacky Wu confirms he’s divorced for 12 years

Jacky Wu confirmed he has been divorced from his ex-wife for 12 years.

The 63-year-old Taiwanese host revealed this during his concert at Resorts World Genting in Malaysia on July 18: "Actually, nobody knows that I have been divorced for 12 years."

Jacky married artist Chang Wei-wei in 1990 in a private ceremony for close relatives. Together, they have three daughters, Sandy, Vivian and Olivia, as well as one son, Rick.

However, they only officially registered their marriage in 2001 as he had wanted to conceal his marital status to protect their children's privacy.

Jacky revealed during his concert that his eldest daughter Sandy had been the one who assisted in the divorce proceedings then. She's also the one who told him that ending the marriage would be better for him.

He told Taiwanese publication Next Apple News in a report published on July 19 that his marital status is not a secret within the Taiwanese entertainment industry, just that he never spoke about it publically.

He added that this revelation is him just going with the flow, presumably due to a particularly touching scene onstage, adding that there is no need to conceal it deliberately.

"It's been circulating in the industry for a while now. I am already old. It doesn't matter. We've been divorced for so long," Jacky said.

He explained that their marriage ended peacefully after their life paths diverged gradually, and Chang went on to become a preacher at a church while he focused on his entertainment career, adding they are both doing well.

Over the years, Jacky had dropped hints about his marital status. In 2024, he admitted in an interview in Taiwan that he had lived apart from Chang for many years because of different lifestyle habits and does not know where she lives.

He said then that he enjoys living alone in his luxury mansion in Taipei. When the media asked if he was still in contact with Chang, Jacky responded that everything was fine.

Jacky also mentioned in the show Lighten Up Taiwan in 2020 that he thinks he is not a good husband.

He explained then that the best he could do was to see his children grow up, but that he didn't have time for his wife because he was hosting seven different variety shows.

Despite that, Chang silently stood by him and brought up their children without complaint, which Jacky felt was very "noble".

He also said then that every family has their own problems: "Being able to give each other more concern, and whatever we can give, we should do so to the best of our ability."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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