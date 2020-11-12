Taiwanese host Jacky Wu confesses he's a good father but not a good husband

Taiwanese variety show host and dad Jacky Wu is known to be fiercely protective of his children such that he lied about being married with kids for a decade until forced to confess to the truth.

Even after going public about his marriage with artist Chang Wei-wei, the 58-year-old continues to keep their children away from public eye. He avoids showing their photos on social media — apart from his daughter Sandy who has also joined showbiz.

The couple, who has been married for 30 years, have three daughters and one son: Sandy, 30, Vivian, 28, Olivia, 25, and Rick, 22.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

The veteran host, who is well-known for his quick-witted humour and open-fire talks, is filled with pride when he talks about his children but not the same is said when it comes to his wife.

In a TV programme Lighten Up Taiwan, Jacky recently revealed that he rarely mentions her in public and that he thinks he is not a good husband.

Jacky confessed that he was not popular when he got married and had children. As a greenhorn in variety shows, he spent a large part of his time forging a career and had little time for his wife.

“Because a good husband needs to accompany [his wife],” he explained.

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu and his daughter Sandy, who has also joined showbiz.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

He added: “I love children too much, and I think I definitely would not be a good husband. But I’ve never seen a father that is better than me”.

According to Jacky, his wife Chang silently stood by him and brought up their four children without complaint. “She is very noble,” said Jacky.

Chang, however, went through a tough period when she could no longer tolerate the pain from her chemotherapy.

“She was more upset than dying itself, and did not want to continue with the treatment,” lamented Jacky.

To persuade his wife to go to the hospital for treatment, Jacky said he agreed to accede to three conditions she presented him with.

The first request was for him to become a Christian, which he promised to do so.

“I agreed to the first request immediately, which was something that I never did previously,” said Jacky when Chang asked about the other two requests.

“I have promised you numerous wishes before, so the second and third requests are nothing.”

Ultimately, Jacky expressed that every family has its own problems.

“Being able to give each other more concern, and whatever we can give, we should do so to the best of our ability,” he said.

