Taiwanese host Jacky Wu confesses he's a good father but not a good husband

jia ling
theAsianparent
Jacky Wu (left) and his wife (right)
PHOTO: Instagram/jacky_wu60

Taiwanese variety show host and dad Jacky Wu is known to be fiercely protective of his children such that he lied about being married with kids for a decade until forced to confess to the truth. 

Even after going public about his marriage with artist Chang Wei-wei, the 58-year-old continues to keep their children away from public eye. He avoids showing their photos on social media — apart from his daughter Sandy who has also joined showbiz. 

The couple, who has been married for 30 years, have three daughters and one son: Sandy, 30, Vivian, 28, Olivia, 25, and Rick, 22.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

The veteran host, who is well-known for his quick-witted humour and open-fire talks, is filled with pride when he talks about his children but not the same is said when it comes to his wife. 

In a TV programme Lighten Up Taiwan, Jacky recently revealed that he rarely mentions her in public and that he thinks he is not a good husband. 

Jacky confessed that he was not popular when he got married and had children. As a greenhorn in variety shows, he spent a large part of his time forging a career and had little time for his wife.

“Because a good husband needs to accompany [his wife],” he explained.

Taiwanese host Jacky Wu and his daughter Sandy, who has also joined showbiz.
PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

He added: “I love children too much, and I think I definitely would not be a good husband. But I’ve never seen a father that is better than me”.

View this post on Instagram

開往花蓮的普悠瑪⋯⋯ 爸爸已經三、四天沒有睡覺，但是打開了話匣子⋯ 完全沒有戒心的；讓你也打開了心房 跟你聊天，真的是非常快樂的事情⋯⋯那是一個，只有我們兩個人才能懂的世界⋯⋯ 我一直覺得自己做得不夠好！我也經常安慰自己：我是有了妳之後；才開始學會當父親 那一年你到西雅圖去唸書，寂寞孤單無助的住在Guardian家，爸爸跟妳通了越洋電話，你說的話不多，都是一些生活中的瑣事，也沒能聊得太多⋯ 但是；掛上電話之後，爸爸就爆哭了好久⋯⋯ 我很希望你的生命就是平平淡淡健健康康，就是一個平凡的可愛的小女孩 我也很想讓你知道：爸爸已經氣力放盡，想方設法要離開演藝圈，只是當一個平凡普通的父親，但是；養家活口終究不容易，我幾乎是在淚水模糊視線的狀態下繼續做下去了⋯⋯ 謝謝妳在搖晃的車廂中，不聽音樂也不看書，用你的靈魂來教導了爸爸⋯⋯ 2016年金鐘獎的紅毯，我牽著你的手，人是往前走，心卻往後退⋯好想跟你說：天堂有路你不去，地獄無門闖進來！ DNA改不了⋯阿爹無大兒，木蘭無長兄，叫妳別來；但妳卻一個接一個獎，拼命的在我面前囂張的拿起來⋯⋯！ 妳是我的第一份來自上帝的禮物⋯⋯我怎麼想都想不到；竟然還會有這些額外的bonus⋯⋯ 我也把這份禮物帶去給花蓮東竹國小的小朋友⋯⋯ 只是沒想到；我們帶回來的，更多⋯⋯⋯ DNA改不了⋯⋯ 你彷彿就宿命地要在這裡！ 也謝謝妳讓我突然間知道了：我已經58歲了⋯⋯ （我一直以為快40） 木須龍再厲害也贏不了花木蘭，終究妳才是主角⋯⋯ 爸爸要請你多包涵，雖然我盡力了，但是還是沒有做得很好⋯⋯ 寶貝女鵝，88很愛妳！@sandywis

A post shared by 吳宗憲 Jacky Wu (@jacky_wu60) on

According to Jacky, his wife Chang silently stood by him and brought up their four children without complaint. “She is very noble,” said Jacky.

Chang, however, went through a tough period when she could no longer tolerate the pain from her chemotherapy. 

“She was more upset than dying itself, and did not want to continue with the treatment,” lamented Jacky. 

To persuade his wife to go to the hospital for treatment, Jacky said he agreed to accede to three conditions she presented him with.

The first request was for him to become a Christian, which he promised to do so.

“I agreed to the first request immediately, which was something that I never did previously,” said Jacky when Chang asked about the other two requests.

“I have promised you numerous wishes before, so the second and third requests are nothing.”

Ultimately, Jacky expressed that every family has its own problems.

“Being able to give each other more concern, and whatever we can give, we should do so to the best of our ability,” he said.  

ALSO READ: Jacky Wu defends social media post warning of side effects from flu shots

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

#Taiwan #celebrities #marriage