Jacky Wu plans to donate all his money to charity instead of leaving it to his children

In most cultures, parents often leave a part of their savings to their children as inheritance. But Taiwanese host Jacky Wu has recently shared that he plans to donate his money to charity, instead of leaving it all for his four children.

Jacky opened up about his generous plans in his recent interview and even shared why he has decided to postpone his retirement.

Jacky to give all his money to charity instead of his children

PHOTO: Facebook/Jacky Wu

In his interview, Jacky stated that he would donate all his money to charity and not leave any of it for his kids.

For the uninitiated, he has three daughters and one son. His eldest daughter Sandy is a TV host. His son Ricky is also in the entertainment industry and goes by the stage name LucyPIE. His two other daughters Vivian and Olivia have not revealed themselves to the public.

“My children do not need me to leave any money to them. All of them are capable and can contribute to society on their own,” Jacky stated.

As for his retirement, it was earlier thought that Jacky would announce it soon. But as it turns out, he’s had to delay it for a very specific reason.

Jacky postpones retirement after the sudden passing of Alien Huang

PHOTO: Facebook/Jacky Wu

Jacky is still part of the variety show Mr Player as it enters its seventh year of broadcast. His plans of retiring from the show were delayed after the sudden death of entertainer Alien Huang, back in September last year.

There have been reports that the show has found Alien’s substitute for the position of team leader and that Jacky may retire.

He expressed his interest in leaving showbiz in June 2009 but announced his return to showbiz again in February 2011.

As he entered the industry around 16, Jacky has been in the limelight practically his entire life. He said he is very moved that “the entertainment world needs him” but he still needs to live his own life.

Besides being a household name in the Taiwanese entertainment industry, he has also won many awards throughout his career and received four hosting accolades at the Golden Bell Awards.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.