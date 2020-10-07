Coincidence or spiritual: Did the late Alien Huang really attend his memorial concert on Tuesday night?

Most people would shudder and turn frantic at the thought that a spirit is in our midst.

But last night (Oct 6), friends and fans of the late Taiwanese celebrity Alien Huang wished that he was present with them at his memorial concert hosted by Taiwanese hosts Jacky Wu and Kid Lin.

And some believed he really was.

During the three-and-a-half-hour concert which was also livestreamed over YouTube, stars like Jam Hsiao, Gary Chaw, Rainie Yang, and Freya Lin took to the stage to perform and share their memories of Alien, who was found dead at home on Sept 16.

One of them was Taiwanese singer-actress Lee Chien-na, who had been friends with Alien for 13 years. The 35-year-old performed the theme songs from the Taiwanese drama Running Man, which she co-starred with Alien three years ago.

"This is the first time I face difficulty finishing a song," she shared shakily after her performance.

Besides donning the robe that Alien wore in Running Man, Chien-na also held tightly in her palm a dice prop from the show, which had different designs printed on each side.

Jacky guessed that Alien's favourite design would be the star design, and suggested rolling the dice to see if Alien's spirit was watching the concert. If the dice landed with the star facing upwards, it would mean he was.

He tossed the dice in the air, quipping that there was nothing to fear. Surprisingly, the dice actually landed as they had intended.

Coincidence or was his spirit really there for a last get-together?

