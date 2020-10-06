Watch: Alien Huang's memorial concert on Tuesday night to feature Rainie Yang, Jam Hsiao, Gary Chaw, Jacky Wu and more

There have been many online concerts since the world went into semi-lockdown this year because of the coronavirus.

But The Most Romantic Concert on Earth tonight (Oct 6) will be more heartbreaking than others, with over 100 celebrities performing 21 songs and paying tribute to their late friend, Taiwanese actor-host Alien Huang who died aged 36.

Alien was discovered at home by his father on Sept 16 and the autopsy revealed he suffered an aortic dissection, which then led to a blockage of his blood vessels.

Tonight's memorial concert will start at 7pm and should last four hours. It will feature Rainie Yang — who was Alien's high school girlfriend — as well as other celebrities like Gary Chaw, Jam Hsiao, Freya Lin, Aaron Yan, Nicky Lee, Nono, Tseng Kuo-cheng, Alan Ko, and Bobby Dou.

Comedian-host Jacky Wu and Kid Lin will also perform the song My Dearest Alien, which Jacky wrote for Alien after his death. The three of them had co-hosted the variety show Mr Player together.

The concert, held at Legacy Taipei, will be streamed live on Alien's YouTube page. You can also catch the show on this page.

