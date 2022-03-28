Jaime Teo breaks collarbone trying to overtake group of cyclists

On Saturday (March 26), local actress Jaime Teo posted on Instagram shocking news that she was involved in a cycling accident which left her with a broken collarbone.

In her post, which contained pictures of her injuries, she explained that while trying to overtake a big group of cyclists at Marina Bay Sands, she sped up and crashed into a cyclist who had suddenly turned right.

She wrote: "I should've cycled slower, should've rung my bell or they could've signalled or could've looked back before turning. All the 'could'ves' and 'should'ves' doesn't change the fact that I've now a very broken collarbone and will need a bone graft and surgery next week."

The 44-year-old also had to cancel some jobs. Jaime added: "I spent a few moments alone in A&E feeling sorry for myself #pityparty but thankful for good friends who put things in perspective for me."

Her celebrity friends like Jesseca Liu and Michelle Chia sent well-wishes and support in the comments section.

This is not the first time Jaime injured her collarbone.

In August 2021, she fractured the same bone from a fall while cycling. Back then, she stated that the injury was not on her dominant side and surgery was not required, though she needed to have her hand in a sling for two to four weeks.

A few weeks later, she updated that she opted for surgery after waiting for the bone to heal.

Cycling accidents have been commonplace in Singapore. On March 12, a group of cyclists had a near-miss with a bus at Tanah Merah Coast Road

They were riding along a cycling lane when a bus approached from their right. The driver engaged the turning signal to indicate that he was going to make a left turn into a side road.

However, the front cyclist sped up and weaved his way past the bus, narrowly missing being hit by the bus.

Another cyclist was caught off-guard by the turning bus, lost his balance and fell on the road.

ALSO READ: Pants ripping, training 3 times a week to wear costume - Fun facts revealed at Bridgerton season 2 press conference

shanmugap@asiaone.com