Cyclists' near miss with bus at Tanah Merah Coast Road: Netizens divided over who's at fault

A group of cyclists narrowly escaped being hit by a turning bus at Tanah Merah Coast Road early last Saturday (March 12) morning.

In a 90-second video clip uploaded on Tuesday (March 15), this group of cyclists was riding along a cycling lane when a bus could be seen approaching them on their right.

The bus driver engaged the turning signal to indicate that he was going to make a left turn into a side road and started to make that turn when the front cyclist decided to speed up and weaved his way past the bus.

He narrowly missed being hit by the bus.

Another cyclist behind him, however, wasn't so lucky as he was caught off guard by the turning bus, losing his balance and falling onto the road.

Netizens on both Facebook and Instagram had plenty to say about the matter.

One Facebook user had no doubt that the bus driver was in the wrong.

Another criticised the cyclists and did not understand why the front cyclist felt like he could "outrun the bus".

A Facebook user added that the cyclists should have seen the turn signal flashing from the bus and that one should just "be gracious and let the bus go so that it won't block the road. Just a short stop anyway."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/BehChiaLor

Others claimed that both parties were at fault and needed to "exercise defensive riding and driving respectively".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/BehChiaLor

Tanah Merah Coast Road is a popular cycling route and the Singapore Cycling Federation has provided pointers to equip cyclists with information regarding traffic and safety.

