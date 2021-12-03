Over 50 cyclists block bus' path along Clementi Road but some netizens say 'give them a break'

Motorists driving during the wee hours of the day would probably expect the roads to be quieter.

On Thursday (Dec 2), however, a bus driver came across a peculiar sight — a group of more than 50 cyclists on the road.

The incident occurred along Clementi Road at just before six in the morning. On the same day, a video of the incident was posted on multiple social media platforms.

The clip shared by Facebook group Roads.sg garnered 53,000 views and 170 comments.

Throughout the two-minute-long video, the large group of cyclists was seen riding on the left-most lane.

While they rode in a single file at times, there were also moments when the cyclists took up the entire lane. This posed a problem to the bus driver who needed the lane to enter bus stops.

The bus driver had to honk at the riders so they could swap lanes in time at the next bus stop.

Although not many agreed with the cyclists' road behaviour, a couple of netizens chose to cut them some slack. They commended the cyclists' efforts to go about their group activity at odd hours in order to avoid obstructing traffic.

But another Facebook user pointed out that the group of cyclists were still blocking the bus on the road.

Come 2022, cyclists on the road will have to abide by a new set of rules. The size of cycling groups will be capped at five cyclists in a single file or ten when riding abreast.

Failure to comply would result in a $150 fine, up from $75.

On October 17, a peloton of 38 cyclists was caught cycling along Mandai Road. A fellow cyclist who did not belong to the group captured it on video and outed them on social media.

At that time, the tightened Covid-19 measures only allowed up to two individuals per group activity.

