James Bond actor Roger Moore's gravesite reportedly vandalised

Roger Moore's gravesite has reportedly been vandalised.

A James Bond fan visited the Cimetiere de Monaco — an intimate and exclusive cemetery in La Colle, Monaco — last week and tried to find the late 007 actor's resting place by looking for a large family crest which marked the tombstone.

However, TMZ reports that the man found the grave only to discover the shield representing the star's family "has been ripped off".

The fan was "equal parts shocked" and angry that someone would do something like this, while it's said local authorities — and the cemetery itself — had no idea the apparent crime had occurred.

Both parties told the outlet that no one had "reported the vandalism" until now.

Roger died in 2017 aged 89, and is fondly remembered by Bond fans after taking over the iconic role from Sean Connery.

He played Ian Fleming's fictional spy in seven films, beginning with Live and Let Die in 1973, before appearing as 007 for the final time in 1985's A View To A Kill, after which Timothy Dalton portrayed the character.

Other actors who played the role include George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, who has left the franchise after his version of Bond was killed off in No Time To Die.

Producers are now on the hunt for the next star to take up the mantle, with the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taron Egerton, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and more all linked to the part.

Roger's son Geoffrey — who is also known as Jaffa — previously hit out at the "ridiculous" idea of an American actor playing Bond.

Asked if the role could be played by an American, Jaffa told Express.co.uk: "I mean, there's a lot of talent out there, but he has to be English.

"It's ridiculous to consider Bond being an American.

"You know, even if he's got a flawless accent, he's got to be British. It is an English franchise. It's butterscotch and red telephone boxes and 'His Majesty the King'."

