'Sad, shameful, pitiful, hateful': Grave of Beyond's late singer Wong Ka Kui vandalised by youths

Fans of Hong Kong rock band Beyond are fuming with anger after multiple videos surfaced on social media yesterday (May 19) of a YouTuber vandalising late member Wong Ka Kui's grave at Tseung Kwan O Chinese Permanent Cemetery in Hong Kong.

In the videos, the youth, who is known on the internet as Guang Tou Bob (Bald Bob), shouted vulgarities at Ka Kui's grave before splashing a big bottle of Coke on it.

He licked the drink off the tombstone at one point before emptying more of the contents on the grave. He also bit off and chewed some flowers left on the grave.

While he continued hurling vulgarities, he took out a black marker and scribbled on Ka Kui's memorial photo. He also vandalised the tombstone and wrote his own name on it before kicking at it.

As the final blow, the offender picked up a hammer and smashed the memorial photo.

He told the camera: "All of you looked down on me… I will prove that I am not someone without talent."

According to Hong Kong media reports yesterday, the police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. This is reportedly the fourth time Ka Kui's grave had been vandalised in six years.

Ka Kui co-founded rock band Beyond with drummer Yip Sai Wing in the early 1980s and the band later included his brother Ka Keung as bassist and lead guitarist Paul Wong. Their hit songs include Great Land, Glorious Years and Boundless Oceans, Vast Skies.

In 1993, Ka Kui met with an accident while filming in Japan and died at the age of 31. Beyond continued performing as a trio after his death and disbanded in 2005 after the remaining members decided to pursue solo careers.

In the aftermath of the vandalism, a white sheet was placed over Ka Kui's damaged grave as it underwent repairs.

Fans are angered by the offender's disrespectful actions and took to social media to voice their thoughts.

One of them wrote: "This person most likely wanted popularity so badly that he went mad."

Another netizen wrote: "No matter whether he was a celebrity or not, going to someone's grave and destroying it, you really need to go for electrotherapy."

Beyond's members also took to social media to express their anger.

Ka Keung, 59, wrote: "Morality has fallen to this level. You travel a long distance to destroy other people's graves. What do you get for everything you do? … I feel sad that your living environment can create such a sad, shameful, pitiful and hateful b**tard like you."

Paul, 60, expressed: "When the reason for doing bad things is to get 'attention' and we allow it to happen, isn't the world a cold place?"

Sai Wing, 60, wrote: "What happened at Ka Kui's grave today is really abominable. These two people have been arrested and must be punished according to the law. Ka Kui's spirit in heaven will also not let them go!"

