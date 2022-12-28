James Gunn calls out fake news on cancellation of Green Lantern

James Gunn is hitting his second month as DC Studios’ new co-chairman and all he’s been doing thus far is setting the record straight. The latest being a rumour regarding the Green Lantern series ordered at HBO Max.

After a publication said that the show had been scrapped and would no longer move forward, the Gunn was quick to call out the report as “fake“.

Fake. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 26, 2022

Producer Greg Berlanti also debunked the rumour a day before.

The Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 with Arrow producer Berlanti behind the project. The show was initially meant to center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with actors Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine in the respective roles.

However, it was reported in October this year that the show will shift to focus on John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns.

Though this is good news for Green Lantern fans, fans of Black Adam and Henry Cavill’s Superman suffer a different fate.

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam 2 has officially been struck down and Cavill is superman no more. The actor’s cameo in The Flash movie has also been cut.

As Gunn and Peter Safran continue to shape the future of DC, fans can expect plenty of cancellations, news and rumours to come their way, with Gunn continuing to hold the fort.

Though the DC leader is aware that he’s not going to make everyone happy with his decisions, he aims to prioritise story and DC characters in every step of the way.