James Gunn denies Matt Reeves' The Batman joining the DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working hard to concoct a 10-year plan for DC Studios. The plan is supposed to unite DC's theatrical releases, TV shows, animation and video games into a single cohesive story.

The latest to join the rumour mill is that Robert Pattinson's Batman will become canon and the definitive Dark Knight in the following years (via Variety).

To which, Gunn responds, is untrue.

"There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary — truly a good guy — but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue," wrote Gunn in a tweet.

The Batman director Matt Reeves later joined in to support Gunn.

Released earlier this year, The Batman starring Pattinson was a major critical and box office success. A sequel was promised and various spinoff series based on the world and characters were confirmed, including one led by Colin Farrell as the Penguin and an Arkham Asylum-focused series too.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.