James Seah addresses rumours of marital problems, influencer wife Nicole Chang Min makes cryptic post

Local actor James Seah has addressed recent rumours of marital problems with his influencer wife Nicole Chang Min.

Netizens on online platforms such as Reddit suspected that the couple, who married in 2022, have split up as they haven't been posting photos of each other on social media.

Nicole's last post with James was in October last year, while his was in December.

Netizens claimed that Nicole, 34, had also kept mum during the recent Star Awards held on April 19 after publicly showing him support in previous years.

James, 35, was nominated for Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes, BYD Favourite Male Character Award and Best Supporting Actor.

Rumours were fuelled further when a netizen posted a photo of a man with blond hair appearing to be James with another woman, allegedly taken at Changi Airport. It is not known when the photo was taken but based on James' Instagram posts, he sported blond hair when he travelled to Hong Kong in early April for Hong Kong International Film Festival.

James released a statement on his Instagram Story on May 1 where he said "allegations and assumptions circulating online are baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context".

"As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected. I remain grateful to the support of my loved ones," he added.

Nicole later made a cryptic Instagram Story post where she shared three emojis with a raised eyebrow against a black background, before writing in another post: "May I learn to let go of what no longer feels right, and trust things are making their way to me. May this month hold quiet wins, healing and moments that remind me I'm still growing, still moving forward and still deserving of good things."

Netizens have also noticed that James' name has been removed from their pet dog's Instagram account, with Nicole listed as the only "pawrent".

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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