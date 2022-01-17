James Seah weds influencer Nicole Chang in glitzy star-studded wedding

Local actor James Seah is now a married man.

In a lengthy Instagram post uploaded last Sunday (Jan 16), the 31-year-old thanked his wife, influencer Nicole Chang, for "not being a bridezilla".

James wrote: "Last night was simply magical. Now I know why people say that weddings are stressful because it takes a village to do it."

He also thanked his mum for being there for him, as well as those who worked on his "fairytale" wedding.

Nicole also took to the social media platform to share her thoughts.

Writing in English and Chinese, she said: "What a day filled with love, joy, nerves and tears! I’m officially Mrs Seah."

In the comments, fellow local celebrities left congratulatory messages to the newlyweds.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/James Seah

Fellow newlywed Desmond Tan as well as Pierre Png, Jeremy Chan, Elvin Ng, Ian Fang, Shane Pow, Paige Chua, Bonnie Loo were some celebs at the glitzy wedding at 1-Atico in ION Orchard..

The guests received a customised perfume fragrance and Toto lottery tickets as gifts.

PHOTO:Screengrab/Instagram/Eugena Bey, Screengrab/Instagram/Nicole Chang

And the highlight of the night came from James, who belted out a romantic tune on-stage as a tribute to his wife, according an Instagram story shared by Xiaxue.

