Japanese actor Kento Nagayama arrested for suspected possession of cannabis

Japanese actor Kento Nagayama was reportedly arrested on Friday (June 16) for suspected possession of cannabis.

According to investigative sources, the authorities received tip-offs from a woman close to Kento earlier this year, and put him under surveillance afterwards.

The 34-year-old actor was arrested after police conducted a search last night and found cannabis in his apartment in Meguro Ward, Tokyo.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating details, such as how Kento obtained the cannabis.

His agency claimed that they only "found out after reading the news".

If found guilty, the actor may be imprisoned for up to five years under the Cannabis Control Act.

The younger brother of Eita Nagayama, Kento made his acting debut in 2008 and later won the Rookie of the Year award at the Japan Academy Prize for his role in the 2010 film Softboys.

More recently, he starred in Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween. Part one of the movie premiered in April this year while part two is scheduled for release on June 30.

Fans of the movie are now worried that this controversy will affect the film's promotional activities and premiere.

