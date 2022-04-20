Jason Momoa in talks to star in live-action Minecraft film

He’s ruled the kingdom of Atlantis as Aquaman, he’s braved the dangerous deserts of Arrakis as Duncan Idaho in Dune. Now, Jason Momoa is heading into the video game world of Minecraft.

Momoa is in the talks to join a live-action movie based on the popular video game.

The movie has been in the works for a very long time and was originally meant to be directed by Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy before he stepped down in 2014.

Now, the movie is helmed by Jared Hess (Nacho Libre). Mojang Studios, the Swedish video game developer behind Minecraft will produce.

Minecraft first launched in 2011 and instantly became a worldwide hit, becoming the best-selling game of all time with more than 238 million copies sold since its release in 2011. In 2021, there were nearly 140 million monthly users.

In Minecraft, players can create their own 3D worlds using colourful blocks by mining materials and crafting items. It is unclear what the plot of the film would be, or what role Momoa will play.

Aside from Minecraft, Momoa is set to reprise his role of Aquaman for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and play a villain in Fast and Furious 10.

ALSO READ: Minecraft gets its own Secretlab gaming chair collaboration

This article was first published in Geek Culture.