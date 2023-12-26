Jason Momoa told he'll always have a home at DC Studios even if Aquaman's ended

Jason Momoa will "always have a home at DC" Studios, even if it's "the end of the journey" for Aquaman.

Jason, 44, recently admitted that the future of the Aquaman franchise is "not looking too good" and while Peter Safran, the co-head of DC Studios, hinted that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be the end of the road for his character, he insisted he wants to work with Jason again on other projects.

He told The Independent: "When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He's redefined it.… It's really been an 11- or 12-year journey for him — a lot of the audience doesn't know that he was cast so long ago. It's kind of redefined him. When he took this role he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he's really Aquaman.

"[I hope fans] will really be here to support him [Momoa] in this journey. If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way director James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.

"We'll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

Meanwhile, at a fan event in Los Angeles recently, Jason told director Wan: "This might be the last time we're up on the stage together, it's been a long journey. It's been 12 years playing this character, the longest I ever played a character through so much."

He added to Entertainment Tonight: "The truth of it is — I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility. But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

