Jasper Liu buys 3 bottles of mineral water for $64 in Singapore: 'The taste of gold'

Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu had a shock after he purchased bottled mineral water in Singapore recently.

The 39-year-old, who will be starring in Mediacorp's upcoming crime drama Crisis Man, shared his experience in an Instagram post on Monday (Feb 9).

He wrote: "Remember to pay attention to exchange rates overseas. I was thinking I shouldn't buy too much bottled water first, just one bottle per person. After checking out, I felt like something was wrong. After asking about the exchange rate and doing some calculations, I was amazed.

"It turned out the three bottles of water cost almost TW$1,600 (S$64). Haha. I guess this is also unlocking a new accomplishment? Heh. Does anyone want to drink some water?"

From the photo he posted, he had bought Beaupre, which from the ad copy, is "French mountain spring water" that "naturally emerges from the heart of Provence in a perfectly preserved site at the bottom of the beautiful Sainte Baume".

As netizens commented in his post that it was indeed three bottles of water worth remembering about, Jasper replied that he was "shocked".

His fans also remarked that the water probably tasted "sweeter" and "better", which he replied: "It tasted like gold".

Local actress Cynthia Koh, his co-star in his drama here, also commented: "Drinking alcohol is cheaper than drinking water."

In Jasper's upcoming drama Crisis Man, scheduled to air in September, he plays Situ Feng, who specialises in solving crises through unconventional means with his team Hand of God. While he appears to be cold and rational, focusing solely on money and power, he is haunted by his parents' brutal and unsolved murders.

Also working in Hand of God are Miss O (Cynthia), former underground boxing champion Lin Xiaolong (Nick Teo) and Wang Ruonan (Hong Ling).

Ruonan's life spirals out of control after her father committed murder and disappeared, forcing her to deal with the aftermath alone.

Driven by the desire to find her father, she joins Hand of God but is repeatedly forced to choose between her conscience and self-interest while solving the cases. In the meantime, she seeks emotional support from police officer Cheng Feng (Tyler Ten), who is also Feng's longtime friend.

While Cheng Feng does not condone Feng's approach, he still turns to the latter when cases are beyond the police's reach. As the three of them work together, they realise that the true crisis has been lurking between them all along.

