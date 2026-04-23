Jasper Liu jokes about being 'crushed by Tyler Ten's muscles' while filming upcoming drama

Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu is currently filming upcoming Mediacorp crime drama In His Hands, including travelling to Johor Bahru (JB) for shoots.

At a shoot in the JB suburb Kempas yesterday (April 22), the 39-year-old recounted to AsiaOne a few scenes where his character Situ Feng is rescued by his policeman friend Cheng Feng (Tyler Ten).

He laughed: "I think Tyler is really strong. There are some scenes where he has to rescue my character who has fainted. But he is so muscular; so instead of Situ Feng being harmed by the villains, I felt like I was being crushed by Tyler.

"I felt like I was crushed by a wall of muscles, which are as hard as steel plates."

The drama, which was previously titled Crisis Man, centres on Situ Feng (Jasper), who specialises in solving crises through unconventional means with his team Hand of God. While he appears to be cold and rational, focusing solely on money and power, he is haunted by his parents' brutal and unsolved murders.

Also working in Hand of God are Miss O (Cynthia Koh), former underground boxing champion Lin Xiaolong (Nick Teo) and Wang Ruonan (Hong Ling).

Ruonan's life spirals out of control after her father committed murder and disappeared, forcing her to deal with the aftermath alone.

Driven by her desire to find him, she joins Hand of God but is repeatedly forced to choose between her conscience and self-interest while resolving the cases. In the meantime, she seeks emotional support from police officer Cheng Feng (Tyler), Situ Feng's longtime friend.

While Cheng Feng does not condone Situ Feng's approach, he still turns to the latter when cases are beyond the police's reach. As the three of them work together, they realise the true crisis has been lurking between them all along.

'Made a bunch of good friends here'

While it is not his first time visiting Singapore for work, it is Jasper's first time being here for an extended period of time — more than two months.

He said: "I feel very happy because I've become friends with the actors here and everyone is very cohesive. This helps in our chemistry during acting, which I enjoyed a lot.

"In the beginning, Nick and Hong Ling also invited me and Cynthia over to their home for a meal. I am thankful, because I was unfamiliar with them at first, but was able to get along with everyone quickly. I also went to the gym with Tyler. I felt like I have made a bunch of good friends here."

He added he enjoys swimming and would go to the pool sometimes by himself after work to unwind and reflect after filming has wrapped for the day.

'Why did we make it more complicated for ourselves?'

Local actor Tyler also shared with us his first impression of Jasper, which changed after they worked together.

The 30-year-old, who won Best Supporting Actor at Star Awards 2026 on April 19, said: "Before meeting Jasper, I thought he might be more reserved.

"But once we started working together, I realised he is actually very easygoing and collaborative. We did not overthink the friendship. We just spent time talking and joking around, keeping things natural. That translated quite well on screen."

At Kempas yesterday, Tyler, Jasper and Nick filmed a shootout and while it is not his first time working on a scene like this, it was still a learning experience for him.

"Gun scenes always look cooler on screen than they feel in real life. It is a lot of repetition and precision... Acting-wise, it's less about knowing how to shoot and more about making it believable under pressure," added Tyler, who didn't handle firearms during his national service as he served in the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In the series, Cheng Feng, Ruonan and Situ Feng are involved in a love triangle.

Tyler told us there aren't any awkwardness having to perform romantic scenes with Hong Ling when her husband Nick is also in the drama.

He explained: "Hong Ling is very easy to work with — clear, focused and very generous as a scene partner.

"Nick is incredibly chill about us performing those scenes, which makes everything less awkward. If anything, the dynamic was quite funny off-camera. We joked about it more than anything."

He also recalled an underground fight scene he performed with Nick recently.

Tyler, who is trained in muay thai and was a martial arts instructor, suggested to the stunt director to incorporate moves he learnt and from watching action films into the fight sequence.

He said: "We ended up filming that sequence over two days, and at one point we definitely questioned why we made it more complicated for ourselves.

"But it pushed us physically and creatively, and now we cannot wait to see how it all comes together in the final cut."

In His Hands, which is expected to complete filming in June, will be available on demand for free on Mewatch in September and premieres on Channel 8 in the same month, airing on weekdays at 9pm.

Watch out for our E-Junkies with Jasper, Hong Ling and Nick coming soon!

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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