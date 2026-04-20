Star Awards 2026: Tyler Ten wins Best Supporting Actor, Most Popular Rising Star

Tyler Ten went home with two trophies from Star Awards 2026 tonight (April 19).

The 30-year-old won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2025 hit drama Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story. The other nominees were Zhang Zetong for the same drama, Andie Chen for Fixing Fate (2025) as well as Another Wok of Life's (2025) James Seah and Jeremy Chan.

Tyler also clinched Most Popular Rising Star - alongside Zetong and Juin Teh - among 47 nominees in total.

During his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor, he said he was "honoured" to have portrayed street gangster Bai A'Li: "A lot of seniors told me being an actor is about waiting for an opportunity and today, I have achieved it."

He hoped he "didn't disappoint" the drama's viewers: "A'Li is not just a role to me, but also a turning point. I also cherish every opportunity to act."

In an interview with the media backstage, Tyler said he didn't think he had a chance to win.

"I really didn't think much... Every actor was outstanding and to be nominated together, I'm honoured," he remarked.

When AsiaOne asked what roles he wants to challenge in the future, he said he wants to try a comedic one: "I believe I'm quite funny in real life but I haven't had the chance to show it. So acting in a comedy might be a new challenge."

He also shared that he wants to make small gifts with his fans, named Titans, to celebrate.

"Maybe jewellery, something they can wear... There will be a session to do it together," he said.

Tyler's most recent dramas are Timeless Memories and Last But Not Least, both of which aired this year.

The latter marked his third collaboration with actress Tasha Low. They previously starred as lovers in the dramas Hope Afloat (2024) and Emerald Hill - The Little Nyonya Story.

Now in its 31st edition, Star Awards 2026 was held at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with the award ceremony running from 7pm to 10pm.

Special guests included Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, Hong Kong stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi and Bowie Lam, as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai and actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Ying-xuan.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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