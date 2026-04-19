Star Awards 2026: Luo Yunxi 'rarely cares' about being called a hunk

He's loved for his historical roles, such as the iconic Tantai Jin from the hit 2023 Chinese drama Till the End of the Moon.

Chinese actor Luo Yunxi is in Singapore for Star Awards 2026 on April 19, and he shared more about himself during a backstage interview with local radio DJ-hosts Gao Meigui, Jeff Goh and Chen Ning.

When Meigui asked him about his thoughts on being called a hunk, the 37-year-old said: "I rarely care about these titles. I think it's probably the public's deeper impression of me but to me, that's all it is."

Does he feel pressure from such nicknames?

"I think it's all okay. If a certain part or image of me is liked, acknowledged or remembered by everyone, it's an honour as an actor," he answered.

Regarding his personality in real life, Yunxi said he's someone who "reports the good news and not the bad".

"People don't often see me sharing negative emotions. Maybe earlier on, when I first entered the industry, I was a little emotional and at a low point but the past few years, I think I've been in a pretty good mindset," he added.

He was also shown photos of Singapore food and asked what he'd like to try.

For the curious fans, his answers were laksa and bak kut teh.

Yunxi, who is also known for his role as deity Run Yu in Chinese xianxia drama Ashes of Love (2018) and domineering CEO in romantic-comedy drama Love Is Sweet (2020), was among the many international guests who attended this year's Star Awards. He presented the awards for Best Microdrama and Best Short-form Entertainment Programme.

He recently starred in wuxia drama Whispers of Fate and thriller-mystery series The Truth Within, both of which were aired in 2025.

Other overseas presenters at the award ceremony included Hong Kong stars Julian Cheung, Ada Choi and Bowie Lam, as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, producer Angie Chai and actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Ying-xuan.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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