Star Awards 2026 presenter Bowie Lam: 'A good actor will never think they are enough'

Whenever Bowie Lam is cast to play a character, the first thing he would do is to become him.

Speaking to AsiaOne ahead of Star Awards 2026 on April 19 where he would be presenting, the 60-year-old Hong Kong actor said: "A good actor doesn't just act but truly lives in the role."

He added that actors who are committed to their roles would understand the character's inner world deeply — including their fears, desires, contradictions and weaknesses — feeling those emotions with their own memory and imagination.

Bowie shared: "What audiences hate the most is fake or superficial performances — empty eyes, deliberate actions, blocking for the sake of blocking and reciting lines like memorising a script.

"No matter how elaborated the performance is, it won't hold their attention."

Blocking in acting refers to how actors move and are positioned during a performance.

He believes when he devotes his time to becoming the character he plays by observing other people, as well as recalling similar life experiences, it would naturally reflect through details in his acting, where emotions are conveyed through a single glance and pauses in conversations.

"This is why some actors, despite their ordinary appearance, are unforgettable in their performance," he said.

Bowie debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1986 in the film Kiss Me Goodbye. Over the years, he has starred in several popular dramas including File of Justice seasons three to five (1994 - 1997), Untraceable Evidence (1997 and 1999), Healing Hands (1998, 2000 and 2005) and War and Beauty (2004).

He was most recently seen as police superintendent Ding Luofeng in the crime drama D.I.D.12 (2025), which also starred Owen Cheung.

He also told us during the interview that actors who are committed have a high level of self-discipline and focus, and are lifelong learners who are willing to pick up new skills and information to expand their acting range.

Bowie shared: "A good actor will never think they are enough. After each nomination or award, I would review my performance, asking myself where I could have improved...

"This industry changes rapidly and the types of roles are constantly evolving. Only by continuously refining our skills, maintaining curiosity and remaining humble can we continuously find breakthroughs in a long career and avoid being left eliminated by the times."

'Awards are commemorations proving you once lived and performed earnestly'

During Star Awards 2026 on April 19, Bowie will join the line-up of international award presenters including Hong Kong actors Julian Cheung and Ada Choi, Chinese actor Luo Yunxi, as well as Taiwanese host Kevin Tsai, actors Jasper Liu and Hsieh Yin-xuan, and producer Angie Chai.

He expressed his happiness and excitement to attend the event as a presenter, adding it's a privilege for him to be able to help strengthen the connection between Hong Kong and Singapore entertainment industries.

He said: "This reminds me that as long as I continue to act earnestly, good work and a sincere attitude will always be noticed across regions."

As a multi-award-winning actor, including Best Actor at the 2004 TVB Anniversary Award, Best Actor in a Leading Role in the Asian Television Awards in 2010 and Power Actor of the Year at the Weibo Movie Awards Ceremony in 2025, he believes awards are significant for actors.

Bowie shared that as an actor, receiving awards is a form of professional recognition and peer approval. It is also a "passport" for recognition and career advancement in the industry.

He added: "Awards are like signposts in a life journey. When you look back years later, it reminds you that you once gave it your all and pushed your limits.

"It's not the end, but a commemoration proving you once lived and performed earnestly."

'I don't seek grand achievements, only a clear conscience'

Despite his achievements, Bowie remains humble, sharing his simple plans for the rest of 2026.

He said: "Continue to play my roles well, take care of my health and enjoy life. I won't deliberately chase trends or make any big moves.

"I will continue to live a low-key life, spending more time with family and friends, enjoying local restaurants, exercising and watching movies."

He is also committed to dedicating his time to matters that are important, including taking care of his health, doing charity work and sharing his acting experiences.

"I don't seek grand achievements, only a clear conscience. As I've always emphasised, awards and accolades are bonuses, sincere acting and a healthy life are the foundation."

On April 19, the Backstage Live show will be shown from 3.30pm to 10pm, Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6pm and the awards ceremony from 7pm to 10pm.

Backstage Live will air on Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel, while Walk of Fame and the awards show will air on Channel 8, Channel U, Mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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