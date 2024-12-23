'Having scars is nothing': TVB actor Owen Cheung on what scares him more than getting injured on set

In January 2023, TVB actor Owen Cheung was doing an action scene for his drama Anonymous Signal when a prop lamp hit his left brow, causing him to bleed profusely.

The 37-year-old, who plays a police inspector in the series, was sent to the hospital where he received several stitches for the injury.

Recalling the accident to AsiaOne recently, he shared: "I think I was very fortunate because I was hit only near the brow area. If it had been lower, such as at my brow bone, brow or even my eyes, it would have been much scarier."

Owen, who told us he received about 12 stitches for the injury, showed us the area where he was hit and there is no visible scar now.

While disfigurement can be detrimental to a young actor's career, he admitted it wasn't what he was most worried about at that point in time.

"To be honest, having scars is nothing… Of course I will be scared about getting injured but I am more worried about it affecting my work. If I wasn't able to continue filming, it would affect a lot of people," Owen explained.

He also revealed what he dreads the most while filming.

"I am most afraid of filming a winter scene in summer. I am scared of the heat and perspire easily," he shared.

Owen also said that if the heat gets too much, he wouldn't be able to continue acting and would have to remove his layers of clothes and step aside for a while.

That was what happened when he filmed his upcoming drama D.I.D. 12, where he believed he might have actually gotten heat stroke.

"We filmed in an enclosed set where I wore a thick jacket and had to run around for a whole day. At some point in time, I felt very cold although the environment was very warm," he said.

Owen believes that this situation will happen again in the future — but he is prepared for it.

"I have a lot of portable fans that I would bring on set, the minimum is two," he laughed.

Owen was in Singapore with TVB actors Benjamin Yuen and Hera Chan in November for the TVBI Programme Parade 2025, where they shared about their upcoming dramas. They also met with fans at Gain City Sungei Kadut while in town.

In D.I.D 12, he plays Xing Kai, an eccentric detective with multiple personality disorder who works with police inspector Ding Luofeng (Bowie Lam) to solve a series of complex murders linked to an assassin organisation.

To play the character, Owen consulted a psychologist before filming began to understand more about the disorder.

He added: "I think this is one of the most challenging characters I've played since I entered showbiz. He is a complex character because of his multiple personalities. There are also a lot of cases in this drama and they are all complicated."

Behind the complexities, Owen believes that this drama intends to convey a deep message.

He said: "The [unhappy] experiences we had when we were young will bury itself deep in our hearts. If we do not face and resolve them as we get older, it will forever remain with us and we wouldn't be able to find happiness.

"The drama also explores a question that we should ask ourselves, 'Am I happy?' I hope that when this drama is released, viewers will ponder on this and take some time to reflect on whether they are treating themselves and people around them well."

D.I.D. 12 and Anonymous Signal are slated for release in 2025. Catch Owen's dramas and more by subscribing to TVB Anywhere.

