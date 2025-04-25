'A fresher Pritam Singh': Teo Chee Hean to Aljunied resident on whether PAP's Faisal Abdul Aziz is the WP chief

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean unexpectedly dropped by Bedok 538 Market and Food Centre today (April 25) to greet residents alongside the People's Action Party (PAP) team contesting in Aljunied GRC for the upcoming election.

While all eyes were on the 70-year-old who announced his retirement from politics on April 23, one of the PAP candidates sparked curiosity among the elderly at the food centre - newcomer Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz who bears a striking resemblance to Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh.

"Pritam ah?" some senior citizens were heard asking Teo when he introduced newcomer Dr Faisal to them.

Teo quipped: "A fresher Pritam Singh".

PAP's Aljunied team comprises marketing director Chan Hui Yuh and newcomers dental surgeon Dr Faisal, trade unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, Daniel Liu, a managing director of an urban planning consultancy and Dr Adrian Ang, director at a facility and environment management company.

During a doorstop, SM Teo said a strong PAP team is being fielded in Aljunied to offer voters there a choice.

He said: "They want to represent you in Parliament, they want to propose constructive ideas, not just to propose, they are ready to do so. There are a few things they want to do, they want to maintain your towns better, they also want to make sure that our residents here have local initiatives which cover their needs, beyond the national schemes.

"They will also make sure that there is truth, accountability and transparency from all members of parliament."

The PAP team spent about an hour speaking with residents and stall vendors at the food centre, taking photos with them.

Teo also shared that he will continue to provide support when needed.

He explained: "I have let PM Lawrence Wong know if there is anything which he would like me to help with, to give my views... I will be prepared to help him and his team. So it's not as if I am disappearing, I am still around, but the new team have to take the country forward with new energy."

[[nid:717217]]

The PAP team will be up against WP incumbent MPs Singh, Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam and new faces Fadli Fawzi and Kenneth Tiong.

Dr Faisal mentioned that his team's diverse background would bring added value in representing the residents in Parliament.

"We have between us, many years of community work and dedication to Singapore and Singaporeans, so what we are doing differently this year is basically our capabilities, our heart to serve and do our best for Singapore and Singaporeans," the 37-year-old said.

He also addressed Singh's comments from Thursday's rally, where the latter took a swipe at the PAP for handing out freebies like toothbrushes to residents.

"I am glad that there's a lot of interest in my toothbrushes, but politics is serious business. It is about people's lives on a daily basis. These toothbrushes we gave them out as collaterals, just as a point to engage them, break their ice and just for a short topic of conversation before we engage them deeper on issues that matters," said Dr Faisal.

On facing off against the WP's heavyweight incumbents, Jagathishwaran said that the team came to Aljunied GRC with "open eyes because we have the heart to serve the people".

"This is not a popularity contest, we put the people at the front of what we do, and we are a party of action," he said.

"This is a tough election, we know that we are fighting against the odd, which is why we are walking the ground as a team and also at our respective grounds to win every vote. Every vote matters."

In GE2020, the WP team of Singh, Lim, Faisal, Giam and Perera claimed Aljunied GRC with 85,603 votes (59.93 per cent).

The PAP's Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo, Chua Eng Leong and Chan received 57,244 votes (40.07 per cent).

[[nid:717171]]

For our GE2025 microsite, visit here.

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com