Singaporeans have to be fighters 'just like what the people in Hougang have taught us': Pritam Singh in his first GE2025 rally

Singaporeans cannot be passive citizens and must be active participants in the country's democracy, said Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh on Thursday (April 24) at his first rally in this General Election.

The 48-year-old took the boisterous crowd at a field along Anchorvale Crescent on a trip down memory lane — by using the "fighters" of Hougang as an example to make his point.

"They did not become fighters by choice," said Singh about the constituency that has been held by Singapore's largest opposition party since 1991.

"They had the iron in their spine to vote for the Workers' Party."

"They cast for a vote in favour for a more balanced political system when Parliament was practically all white. And then what happened? The PAP took away their wet market, their bus routes… put them last in the queue for lift upgrading.

"The PAP even dangled upgrading carrots worth millions of dollars in front of them… But they have shown even more iron and continued to vote for the Workers' Party.

"What this shows is how easily the PAP can take away the dignity and self-respect of all Singaporeans. But the voters of Hougang said, 'No, we have pride and we believe in our democracy'."

Singh was the last of 13 WP election candidates who spoke at the rally.

While it was the first physical rally of the party since 2015, the long absence did not dampen the enthusiasm of rally-goers, who began trudging into the muddy field nearly two hours before the first speaker took to the stage.

Their numbers then rose to around 10,000 during the rally, spilling along the pavements outside the field.

After police announced that only residents will be allowed entry into Anchorvale Crescent, Singh requested the crowd to not block the roads nearby — to cheers from WP supporters there.

In his 10-minute speech, Singh also took shots at PAP for "making serious errors of judgement".

He then repeated his allegation that it "turbo charged" inflation by raising the Goods and Services Tax when "inflation was already raging".

"But the PAP dominates our political scene. It can make such serious errors of judgement in timing, and give out teddy bears, ice cream and toothbrushes," he added, to jeers from the crowd.

"So, what can you do about it? How do you show that you disagree with PAP's poor judgement… A vote for the Workers' Party is your instrument for change."

Singh also reiterated his party's campaign slogan, saying that it will continue to be a "loyal opposition".

"The Workers' Party is a force for good… More than supporting the government, WP members will also provide independent ideas to break through the groupthink of the PAP," he said.

Also speaking at the rally were the slate contesting the hot ward of Punggol GRC, Sengkang GRC, as well as Dennis Tan, who is contesting Hougang SMC, and WP veteran and East Coast GRC candidate Yee Jenn Jong.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim, who was elected to Parliament in 2020 when there were no physical election rallies, cut a popular figure among the rally-goers.

He said that the Sengkang GRC team, including Louis Chua and He Ting Ru, had "responded to the call of duty and held the government to account".

This is through speaking up on national issues, and municipal issues such as jet noise and the lack of lifts in overhead bridges.

"The numbers may speak for themselves. We have posed over 420 such questions (in Parliament) over the past five years. The average PAP backbencher? 150," he said.

Assoc Prof Lim also touched on his party's manifesto, which included policy ideas such as smaller number of students in classrooms, and promised to "fight tooth and nail" for policies that matter.

Meanwhile, WP new face Andre Low elicited cheers when describing how he first joined the WP in 2020.

"Volunteering is one thing. With my first child due in August, becoming a candidate is an entirely different proposition," he said.

The 33-year-old, who is running against PAP's Ng Chee Meng for Jalan Kayu SMC, added: "How can I be the best father I can be for my daughter, but still give my all to Singapore?

"But then I looked at my family, my dearest wife... my village and I knew that they would have my back."

He added that he drew inspiration from previous WP leaders and opposition MPs Low Thia Khiang and JB Jeyaretnam.

"They had the iron in them. I have the iron in me. They laid the foundations for me to step up, and that is why I am here speaking to you today.”

Low also promised that if election, he will not "plead ignorance" and will ask hard questions in Parliament before decisions are made.

