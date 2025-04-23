GE2025: Gan Kim Yong helms PAP team against WP in new Punggol GRC

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will lead the People's Action Party to contest in the new four-member Punggol GRC, moving from Chua Chu Kang GRC where he served as MP for 14 years.

The 66-year-old's candidacy was a closely guarded secret leading up to Nomination Day on Wednesday (April 23).

Gan arrived at the nomination centre in Yusof Ishak Secondary School in Punggol Central at around 11.30am to submit his nomination papers for Punggol GRC.

The other members of PAP team in the GRC are Dr Janil Puthucheary, Sun Xueling and Yeo Wan Ling.

Leading up to Nomination Day, there was much speculation that who would be the anchor the PAP slate for Punggol GRC.

Punggol GRC, with 123,557 voters, was created after the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee recommended carving out the Punggol estates in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, to merge with Punggol West SMC.

The PAP will face a fight with the Workers’ Party, which is fielding newcomers Harpreet Singh, Jackson Aw, Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar and Alexis Dang.

