GE2025: WP to defend Sengkang GRC against PAP

The Workers' Party will be gearing up to defend Sengkang GRC in the upcoming election with their lineup, announced on Nomination Day (April 23), including incumbents He Ting Ru, 41, Associate Professor Jamus Lim, 49, and Louis Chua 38, along with newcomer Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, 36.

They will go head-to-head with a People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Dr Lam Pin Min, 56, the only candidate retained from its Sengkang 2020 slate.

He will be joined by three other team members making their political debut: 39-year-old Theodora Lai, a principal at private equity firm Tembusu Partners; Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat, 43, who teaches communications and new media; and Bernadette Giam, 38, a director at local food and beverage enterprise Creative Eateries.

The four-member Sengkang GRC will be closely watched, given it is only Singapore's second opposition-held GRC.

WP first won Sengkang GRC in 2020 in an upset for the PAP that resulted in the departure of three political officeholders including then minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng and Senior Minister of State for Health and Transport Lam.

Then, the opposition's party team of fresh faces — He, Assoc Prof Jamus Lim, Chua and Raeesah Khan — won the new constituency with 52.12 per cent of the vote.

This election, there will be 126,641 voters in Sengkang GRC, where their electoral boundaries are unchanged.

