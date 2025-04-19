'I want to be elected on my own merit': NTUC chief Ng Chee Meng to contest in new Jalan Kayu SMC

The People's Action Party (PAP) announced on Saturday (April 19) that labour chief Ng Chee Meng will contest the new Jalan Kayu SMC in the upcoming General Election.

Ng, a former Cabinet minister, has been serving as secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) since 2018.

Before entering politics, the 56-year-old was previously the Chief of Defence Force in the Singapore Armed Forces.

The announcement was made during PAP's unveiling of its candidates for Jalan Kayu single-seat ward, as well as the adjacent Ang Mo Kio GRC, Kebun Baru SMC and Yio Chu Kang SMC.

"I humbly ask for your trust to walk this journey with you... Let's build a Jalan Kayu SMC that is kinder, stronger and more inclusive," Ng said at the press conference.

After the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) released its report on March 11, Ng has made several appearances at community events and walkabouts in Jalan Kayu, leading up to Saturday’s announcement.

Ng said that conversations have given him a much better sense of what matters to residents of Jalan Kayu.

"They shared with me about their hopes for their children, the concerns for their ageing parents and simply their aspirations for better life... One thing out of these few weeks is clear to me. Residents want someone who listens and is prepared to take real action," he added.

Ng is expected to face a contest against Red Dot United, which will be fielding a candidate in the seat-seat ward. The Workers’ Party has been seen walking the ground there recently.

The People's Alliance for Reform, while announcing on Friday that it will contest seven constituencies, reversed its earlier claim to Jalan Kayu.

Jalan Kayu, which has 29,565 voters, is one of the six new SMCs following the latest review of Singapore's electoral boundaries.

The ward was carved out of Ang Mo Kio GRC, after the EBRC recommended reducing its size as it had the most electors among the constituencies.

Ng entered politics in 2015 and won his first General Election as part of a PAP team in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

He was appointed education minister for schools and second minister for transport in 2016.

In 2018, he was appointed Secretary-General of NTUC and minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

In the 2020 General Election, he led a PAP team consisting of three political office holders to contest Sengkang GRC, but lost to a Workers' Party slate of fresh faces.

He was later co-opted into the PAP's Central Executive Committee and remained as NTUC's chief.

During Saturday's press conference, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will be helming the PAP's slate contesting Ang Mo Kio, said that Ng had the "grit and a sense of responsibility" to continue serving as its NTUC's Secretary General despite losing in the 2020 election.

SM Lee said that Ng led NTUC's efforts to save jobs and push for skills upgrading for workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Chee Meng has shown his mettle and will serve Jalan Kayu residents with equal commitment and dedication," he added.

Ng said that he has faced questions on why he is returning to politics after the last election.

"My answer is a simple one, because I never stopped caring" he added."

