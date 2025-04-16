Workers' Party launches GE2025 campaign, urges Singaporeans to 'step up'

The Workers' Party (WP) has launched their campaign slogan for the election, urging Singaporeans to "step up" to vote for a "loyal opposition".

Taking to social media shortly after the Writ of Election was issued on Tuesday (April 16), the party shared a video which featured all eight of their elected Members of Parliament.

They are: Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam, Faisal Manap, Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim; Sengkang GRC MPs Louis Chua, He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as Hougang SMC MP Dennis Tan.

Throughout the minute-and-a-half clip, several bread-and-butter issues that dominate the national conversations were brought up, including cost of living, housing and education.

With Singaporeans heading to the polls on May 3, Giam said a single political party cannot "dominate everything" and it is "important to have balance" in the country's political system.

"If the PAP fails, what is our Plan B?" added Aljunied MP Lim, who is also WP's chair.

'Step up'

The video ended with WP's election slogan Working for Singapore, with its caption calling for Singaporeans to "step up" with them.

The latter phrase was first uttered by WP chief Singh on Feb 17 after he was convicted of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, was asked by reporters outside the State Courts if his conviction might force him to consider stepping down.

"Well, I think the need of the hour is for me to step up, not step down," he replied.

The WP later posted a photo on their social media accounts with a single hashtag "StepUP".

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Singh called for Singaporeans to elect a "loyal opposition" that works in the interest of the country.

The WP is one of the most successful opposition parties in Singapore, with 10 MPs elected into Parliament after the 2020 General Election.

The party has been vocal about its medium-term goal to win one-third of the seats in Parliament.

Singh said: "As an opposition party with a modest presence in Parliament, we continue to speak up for those whose voices risk being overlooked.

"We examine existing policies and propose fresh ideas to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of a more diverse and complex society."

