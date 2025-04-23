Pritam Singh to lead Aljunied GRC, Faisal Manap moves to Tampines

The Workers' Party's (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh will once again helm the five-member Aljunied GRC.

The other members of the team are Sylvia Lim, Gerald Giam, along with new faces Fadli Fawzi and Kenneth Tiong.

The only other change is Faisal Manap who will lead the WP's Tampines GRC team.

The opposition party will go up against the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Chan Hui Yuh and consisting Adrian Ang, Faizal Abdul Aziz, Daniel Liu and Jagathishwaran Rajo.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday (April 23), Singh termed Faisal as his "dear brother", and said that the latter always wanted to represent Tampines.

Said Singh: "He's been asking me to consider that proposal for quite some time, and he succeeded... he is proud to lead the Tampines team."

Talking about the contests ahead, Singh said there will be tough fights everywhere.

"Every single vote counts."

The People's Action Party (PAP) has fielded a five-member team led by marketing director Chan Hui Yuh, featuring newcomers Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz, Daniel Liu, Jagathishwaran Rajo, and Dr Adrian Ang, to contest Aljunied GRC.

The constituency has been held by the opposition for the past 14 years.

Delivering her speech on behalf of the PAP's Aljunied GRC team, Chan said: "Residents of Aljunied, change starts now. As a team, we have three essential ‘E’s – expertise, experience and energy.”

“Let’s walk together, it’s time," she added.

Winning Aljunied not a 'done deal': Singh

Singh had pointed out last Thursday (April 17) that the slim voting margins for the Aljunied GRC in the last election, stating that winning Aljunied GRC is a not a "done deal".

He added: "Every vote is important to us. And if Singaporeans agree with us that a more balanced political system, a more balanced parliament, is good for Singapore, then they have to cast their vote accordingly."

The constituency is a five-member ward consisting of Eunos, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, Kaki Bukit, Serangoon and Paya Lebar.

Recent changes by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee saw the region mostly unchanged, except for a section of three polling districts that have been moved to Tampines GRC.

In GE2020, the WP team of Pritam Singh, Lim, Faisal, Giam and Perera claimed Aljunied GRC with 85,603 votes (59.93 per cent).

The PAP's Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo, Chua Eng Leong and Chan received 57,244 votes (40.07 per cent).

Perera resigned from the WP in 2023 after he admitted to having an affair with then WP member Nicole Seah.

