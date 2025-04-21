GE2025: Teo Chee Hean not contesting Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, Indranee Rajah to lead team

Teo Chee Hean, 70, will not be contesting the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, he announced during a press conference introducing the People's Action Party's (PAP) team for the constituency on Monday (April 21).

Indranee Rajah, 62, who is Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and incumbent MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, will be helming the constituency.

Other team members include Sharael Taha, 44, Desmond Tan, 55, and new face Valerie Lee, 39, who is head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia for Sembcorp Industries.

Speaking at the event, Senior Minister Teo expressed his thanks to residents, volunteers and partners for their kindness and support for the past 28 years.

He said: "I will not be standing for re-election in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC. I will continue to support PM Lawrence Wong and his 4G team and remain available to contribute to the team wherever and in whatever way PM Wong feels I can best serve."

Although he may be taking a step back from the constituency, he does so with confidence in the new, "strong team" that will continue to serve the constituency, SM Teo said.

Introducing her role as team leader for the candidates contesting the constituency, Indranee took the opportunity to thank SM Teo for his contributions to region.

She shared that after speaking with residents, many of them told her the same thing that they grew up with SM Teo, and that he has been a significant part of their lives.

In her role as team leader for the PAP's team contesting the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, Indranee promised to focus on residents' needs and aspirations, also building upon "the good work" of SM Teo and Minister Maliki Osman, who announced his retirement from politics.

She also addressed the fact that she would be leaving Tanjong Pagar GRC, stating that it "has been an honour and privilege" to serve the constituency's residents since 2011.

"I shall miss all of you, especially the uncles and aunties in the neighbourhood," Indranee said, assuring Tanjong Pagar residents that the PAP will field a solid team to support their needs should they be elected.

PAP to face SDA in Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC is a new four-member constituency consisting Pasir Ris East, West and Central, along with the Changi parts of the East Coast GRC.

It also includes the islands north-east of Singapore, such as Pulau Tekong and Pulau Ubin.

The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) has announced its intention to contest the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, party chairman Desmond Lim told media on Sunday.

"We are committed to our residents, and we have been very consistent after every election, we are present in that constituency, now Pasir Ris-Changi (GRC), then Pasir Ris-Punggol," Lim said, The Straits Times reported.

The PAP won Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC in 2020 with 64.16 per cent of the vote while the SDA received 23.67 per cent of votes.

People's Voice lost its deposit.

