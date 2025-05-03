It’s Polling Day today – here’s what you need to know

Singaporeans will head to the polls today (May 3), with polling stations open from 8am to 8pm.

Below are some pointers to take note of before you head down to the polling stations to cast your vote.

Before going down

The Elections Department (ELD) is encouraging voters to consider casting your vote in the afternoon to avoid long queues in the morning.

You can check your polling station's queue status by scanning the QR code on your poll card before heading to your respective polling station.

You are to bring along your original NRIC or passport and poll card for voting. An alternative is your digital NRIC and ePoll card on the Singpass app.

ELD urge voters to refrain from wearing any attire or carrying any items with images that may be construed as influencing other voters or canvassing support for any particular political party, candidate or groups of candidates.

This could be clothes, bags, water bottles, fans or badges with prints on them that are identical to or closely resemble a political party or candidate's allotted symbol.

Objects or soft toys that are identical to, closely resemble or associated with a political party or candidate's symbol and likely would be associated with a candidate by the public are not allowed too.

"If they do so, they may be turned away by election officials at the polling stations," ELD said.

At the polling station

When casting your vote, you are encouraged to use the self-inking "X" stamps provided at the polling booth.

You may also bring along your own pens to mark "X" in the demarcated area to indicate your choice of candidate or group of candidates on your ballot papers.

Do not sign or make any marks on your ballot paper that may identify yourself. You are also not allowed to show your ballot paper to anyone else.

Once you have marked your choice on the ballot paper, fold it in half before dropping it into the ballot box.

In a separate statement, the police advise voters to walk or take public transport to their polling station.

Parking is not allowed within the premises of polling stations located in places such as schools and community centres, and along the roads nearby. Vehicles found parking indiscriminately or causing obstruction will be issued with a summons and may be towed away.

There will be special drop-off locations at all polling stations for vehicles ferrying sick, infirm or disabled voters, and drivers are encouraged to approach election officials for assistance and direction.

“Priority queues and wheelchairs are also available for their use if required,” ELD said.

You are advised not to loiter in the vicinity of polling stations and should leave the area once you have cast your vote.

