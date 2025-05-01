'Let's worry about ordinary Singaporeans instead': PSP says losing a few ministers won't weaken govt

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) disagreed with the notion that losing some cabinet ministers would weaken the government, stating that voters need not worry for the People's Action Party (PAP) and should "worry about ordinary Singaporeans instead".

At the party's final rally this general election on Thursday (May 1), PSP vice-chair Hazel Poa said: "PAP also says that if you vote for opposition, they could lose ministers.

"But look at Minister Ong Ye Kung. He lost in GE2011 in Aljunied GRC, but he was brought back in the next election through a different GRC.

"So do not worry for PAP. Let’s worry about ordinary Singaporeans instead," she added.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Ong were some of the PAP candidates who made similar statements during the election period.

These came as the focus was sharpened on the battleground ward of Punggol, where PAP had deployed Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong to fend off Workers' Party's advances.

PSP secretary-general Leong Mun Wai also chimed in on the topic during the rally held at Jurong West Stadium.

"Has the government been weakened since it lost George Yeo, Lim Hwee Hua and Ng Chee Meng?" he asked.

"Could a weak government have raised GST (Goods and Services Tax) during high inflation? Could a weak government have passed laws like Pofma (Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act) and Fica (Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act)? Could a weak government have amended the constitution to create the reserved presidency in 2017?

"The PAP government will not be weakened if they lose a few ministers, because the opposition will come in and provide more ideas," Leong added, calling the sentiment "rubbish".

Party chairmain Tan Cheng Bock also addressed the matter as the rally concluded.

Referring to NTUC secretary-general Ng, who this time is PAP's candidate for Jalan Kayu SMC, Dr Tan said: "When they say they are worried that... [they] will lose him as a minister, I worry.

"Because on the one hand, they say [a] minister must be tough, must be strong, must be decisive... but he wasn't.

"That episode that was related by Mun Wai and Hazel, the Allianz episode concerning NTUC, reflects the quality of that leadership, and you want him to be a minister? You better think twice," he added.

Last year, German insurer Allianz had offered $2.2 billion in cash for at least 51 per cent of shares for Income Insurance, in which NTUC Enterprise has a majority stake.

But the government intervened in October, pausing the deal as it decided it would not be in the public interest.

Two months later, Allianz pulled out of the deal.

Ng addressed the saga on April 27 at a rally, apologising while explaining the circumstances.

During her speech, Poa also called on fellow West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate Shawn Huang to clarify whether alleged plans by his PAP volunteers to disrupt a PSP walkabout were true and if they were executed.

These plans were allegedly discussed in a WhatsApp group linked to grassroots volunteers of Huang's, she added.

Supporters fill stadium for final rally

A large, boisterous crowd was present for the PSP's final rally for the 2025 General Election.

Some supporters came with flags, signs and party merchandise in tow and cheered loudly as candidates delivered their speeches.

The rally also saw a surprise host: former Workers' Party MP Leon Perera, who has been spotted volunteering with PSP since last year.

PSP is contesting in Chua Chu Kang and West Coast-Jurong West GRCs as well as Pioneer, Kebun Baru and Marymount SMCs.

The party's West Coast-Jurong West team consists of Dr Tan, Leong and Poa alongside newcomers Sumarleki Amjah, 53, and Sani Ismail, 49.

At the last general election in 2020, PSP contested in West Coast GRC where the PAP won by a whisker — getting 51.59 per cent of votes to PSP's 48.31 per cent.

