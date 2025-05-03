At least 8 hurt after car drives into crowd in German city of Stuttgart

BERLIN - At least eight people were injured, three of them seriously, after a car drove into a crowd in the centre of the southwestern German city of Stuttgart on Friday (May 2) in what police said was a "tragic" traffic accident.

The driver of the car has been detained, police said, adding that there was no further danger posed to the public.

"There are currently no indications of an attack or an intentional act," Stuttgart police said on X.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 6 pm (12am Singapore time), took place near the Olgaeck tram station.

The Bild newspaper cited eyewitnesses as saying a woman with a pram had been hit by the black Mercedes G-Class SUV.

The area of the incident was blocked off by police, who advised pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area if possible.

[[nid:692165]]