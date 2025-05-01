Singaporeans ready for 'First World Parliament' with more opposition members, WP's Sylvia Lim says in GE2025 final political broadcast

Workers' Party (WP) chairperson Sylvia Lim believes Singaporeans are ready to accept more "rational, respectable and responsible opposition MPs".

In the political parties' second and final television broadcast this general election aired on Thursday (May 1), Lim's speech was themed around a "new spirit" as Singapore celebrates 60 years of independence this year.

"We are cohesive enough as a society, robust enough as an economy and mature enough as a nation," the 60-year-old said.

Lim added that even if all WP candidates this election are elected, the People's Action Party (PAP) will still have a strong mandate to govern.

"But it will govern subject to scrutiny by well-qualified, dedicated, and independent WP MPs."

WP is fielding 26 candidates this election.

It will be defending 10 seats in Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC while challenging for 16 more in the GRCs of Tampines, Punggol, East Coast, and the SMCs of Tampines Changkat and Jalan Kayu.

More competition and opposition policies in Parliament are good

In her six-minute speech — each party's duration is based on the number of seats contested — Lim addressed the rising cost of living amid inflation.

She said that her party's repeated queries in Parliament have pushed the government to help Singaporeans more than it otherwise would have, but more care and thought are needed.

She questioned why Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers of the same value were given to households of different sizes, and why the Goods and Services Tax (GST) increased when there was a budget surplus.

The three-term MP for Aljunied GRC pledged to continue raising cost-of-living issues if re-elected to Parliament.

"It is fine if the PAP does not give us credit when they implement our suggestions, so long as Singaporeans benefit."

Lim also highlighted the importance of competition, by citing the existence of multiple national health groups, mobile phone companies and MRT providers in Singapore.

"If competition is good in principle, then competition in politics must also be good," she said.

However, she said PAP "routinely rejects" WP's "carefully researched suggestions" on the use of national reserves, improvements to the criminal justice system, and GST.

Nonetheless, Lim said WP will continue to raise alternatives to government policies and PAP may have to implement good suggestions because of public pressure.

"If you believe that the PAP government has become more responsive to Singaporeans' concerns because of the checks that it faces in Parliament, we ask for your vote so that we can continue to engage the PAP in healthy competition."

Pritam's first broadcast

In WP's first Party Political Broadcast on Friday (April 25), Pritam Singh said it is "important for Singapore's democracy" for the party to win more constituencies.

A fully-elected democratic opposition presence for the longer term with more WP constituencies will "make our system stable and sustainable for the future," he said.

The WP chief also said his party runs town councils "as well as" constituencies managed by PAP.

After nine days of hustings, no campaigning is permitted on Cooling-off Day tomorrow, as Singapore goes to the polls in two days.

